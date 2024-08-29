Baldur’s Gate 3’s inconsistent companion disapprovals baffle players

Baldur’s Gate 3’s iconic companions can be fickle with what actions they disapprove of and their inconsistency is starting to boggle the minds of players.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s trusty set of companion characters all have a hidden approval rating based on the decisions you make in the game. Carefully leveraging their approval or disapproval is the key to getting your desired romances and forging relationships in general.

Of course, some rewards are just too tempting and there are certain disapprovals that players will take every time. If you’re as desperate for approval as we are, however, it can be super frustrating to make your favorites mad, especially when it makes no sense.

On the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit, players have shared some of the more frustrating and confusing instances in which companions disapprove of your actions. Unsurprisingly, Karlach and Shadowheart are the two biggest offenders.

Larian Studios Look at them, they don’t know what they want.

While certain ploys in Baldur’s Gate 3 are obvious in their consequences, like Lae’zel approving pretty much any time you elect to punch someone, others can be confusing. “For me, it’s definitely Karlach disapproving of you siding with the Duergar rebels against Nere,” a player began in the thread. “Only moments earlier she approves of you confronting Nere as well.”

It should be noted that Karlach isn’t a big fan of slavers or evildoers in general. Still, if that’s the case, she shouldn’t have any issues with you rebelling against them. Our favorite Tiefling is an enigma to be sure but she’s not the only confusing companion.

“Hey, so this zombie looking a** necromancer seems dangerous, we better play along with his plan for now,” another user wrote doing their best Shadowheart impression. They were unfortunately met with disapproval from the followers of Shar when they did actually go along with Balthazar.

There’s certainly a lot to keep in mind when navigating Baldur’s Gate 3’s plethora of decisions. Keep these instances in mind when you’re attempting to romance muscle mommy Karlach or goth girl Shadowheart.