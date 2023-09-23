Baldur’s Gate 3 patch makes life much easier for Karlach enjoyers

Baldur’s Gate 3 has released its latest patch, and while it’s brought a whole host of new features, including the ability to change your appearance in camp, it’s also made life much easier for one companion in particular.

Like each party member in Baldur’s Gate, Karlach has a personal quest that you can pursue as you progress through the game, and hers relies on another tiefling called Dammon to fix her infernal engine.

Article continues after ad

However, previous versions of the game led to situations where Dammon could be permanently unavailable in Act 2, locking you out of Karlach’s quest entirely. Luckily, that’s now fixed in these latest patch notes.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes fix Karlach’s quest and romance issues

Depending on choices in Act 2 at the Last Light Inn, there used to be a chance that Dammon could be involved in a difficult combat situation, and if he dies during this encounter, there’s no bringing him back. He won’t even respawn in Act 3. Luckily, that’s now been removed.

Article continues after ad

That’s not the only issue that’s fixed with regards to Karlach. If you want to romance her, a bug where the game thinks you’re actually romancing Gale has been removed, and some glitches that appear on a date with her have also been patched out.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Similarly, her interactions with Wyll, who was hunting her at the beginning of the game, have been tuned to be a bit more realistic.

Karlach has remained a fan-favorite companion since the game released, and players have been enamored with her, even when she realized she was in a video game the whole time.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Baldur’s Gate 3, check out this important feature that players still think is missing from the game, and for a complete run down of everything included in the latest patch notes, you can read about them all here.