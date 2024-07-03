Baldur’s Gate 3 player devastated after losing Honor Mode run without fighting

An Honor Mode run is the greatest test of any Baldur’s Gate 3 player’s skill, with many still struggling to reach the game’s conclusion. Now, one player has found that the greatest threats often come outside of big fights and combat sequences.

Honor Mode is essentially a permadeath version of Baldur’s Gate 3. It also limits players to a single save slot, makes bosses more difficult, and adds further rules that inhibit players as they make their way through the many dangers of Faerun.

In a post on Reddit, one player shared how their run came to an end without a fight, as one decision led to an instant total party kill.

In the game’s third act, players encounter the cunning and manipulative cambion Raphael. He offers the players a deal that sees them sign a contract in order to free Orpheus. This is an infernal contract that can have very dangerous consequences for those who cross its terms.

Interestingly, the group made no attempt to steal the contract back or renege on its terms. Instead, they broke into Raphael’s house to steal other items before they were caught. With a quick snap of his fingers, he snuffed out the lives of the entire party in an instant.

Responses to the post were filled with sympathy, with many stating their belief that situations like this are the primary cause of death in Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode runs. One said, “Yeah, I’d love to see the numbers on Honour Mode death scenarios.

“I’d be willing to bet that past the Apostle of Myrkul, 90% of game-overs happen in dialogue or without combat. People stress about Legendary Actions, but choice and consequence is the final boss of Honour Mode.”

Another added, “F-around, and find out. It’s how many Honor Mode runs prematurely end. Try something new and sneaky in one of the deadliest parts of the game, and ka-boom.”

Unfortunately, stories like the one above are part of the reason that the fabric of Baldur’s Gate 3 is so special. That said, it probably isn’t advisable to try risky new strategies during your next Honor Mode run.