Baldur’s Gate 3 player reveals the biggest threat to Honor Mode runs that isn’t an enemy

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has determined one of the biggest threats to an Honor Mode run is a simple mechanic that can’t even fight back: the elevators.

Honor Mode is already a tough challenge, even for experienced players. Permadeath means that you have to take some serious precautions before every encounter, and if you aren’t prepared for what’s around the corner, your run is over.

Obviously, the various boss fights throughout Baldur’s Gate 3 are some of the toughest parts of Honor Mode (looking at you, Cazador), but there are also quite a few less glorious ways for your run to be brought to an end.

We’ve seen runs ended by bugs, rogue companions, and even simply choosing the wrong dialogue option by accident.

However, one player has outlined the true enemy of those attempting Honor Mode: elevators, specifically the ones in the gauntlet of Shar. These ones are weird and quirky, and not like the other elevators, so they move diagonally rather than up or down.

Which would be fine, except for the glitch that sometimes throws your entire party into the instant death pit if they stand on it wierdly.

One player described their near death experience on the Baldur’s Gate subreddit, saying: “I don’t know what happened, but I just hit the Gauntlet of Shar and I’ve had almost full party wipes twice to elevators.

“First, after completing the gauntlet and going to the elevator that takes you back up to the waypoint, only astarion was actually lifted by the elevator. When he took it back down, the elevator crushed the rest of the party.

“Then I get to the elevator that takes you to the lower area, and again, everyone but Astarion falls through it. Unfortunately, this time Tav and Karlach fell onto a small ledge and succeeded their death saves.. so they’re unconscious but unreachable. If I can’t find a way to kill or revive them, I’ve just scrapped my honor run.”

