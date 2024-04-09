90-hour Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run lost to unquenchable thirst

Yet another Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run has been lost because a player couldn’t resist the temptation of a ‘romance’ scene.

For the uninitiated, Baldur’s Gate 3’s notorious Honor Mode ratchets up the difficulty with beefier enemies and more difficult combat encounters. It also limits you to a single save so that your game is over for good once your party bites the dust.

It’s not uncommon to end an Honor Mode run thanks to a minor miscalculation in combat. Of course, Baldur’s Gate 3’s D&D-inspired mechanics can also kill you with a conversation.

As such, it’s always best to be extra careful when experimenting with unseen dialogue options in Honor Mode. Unfortunately for one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Subreddit, they threw caution to the wind in an effort to experience a never-before-seen romantic encounter.

“Being horny lost my Honour run”

The moment in question came all the way in the third act after 9 hours of flawless play when entering the House of Hope. This Baldur’s Gate 3 player desperately needed a key that only the Incubus Haarlep can provide.

Rather than initiating combat and prying it from her corpse, they elected to enter into a subtle dance of seduction to acquire the key with guile. Hopping into bed with the Incubus in a steamy encounter that involves offering up your soul. Sounds pretty precarious in an Honor Mode run, and it was.

“I knew from spoilers that this would kill me, but I had plenty of revive scrolls, so I just planned to use one after,” the player explained. “Well, I play along and give my soul to them, and then the lost Honor Run screen pops up, and I can see the rest of my party still alive in the background.”

While contemplating if finally viewing the raunch scene was worth it, the result was an emphatic “no”. Looks like it’s back to the drawing board to see if they can replicate that 90 hours. Maybe in their next Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run, they’ll take care of Haarlep the old-fashioned way.

