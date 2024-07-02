Baldur’s Gate 3 players warn against one Volo choice

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with tricky choices. Each can have a devastating impact on your character, or make them extremely powerful. However, one Volo choice had fans extremely torn. Some argued its worth it, while others warned everyone against it.

If I had a nickel for every time someone wanted to take out my eye to cleanse the tadpole problem I’d have two nickels, which isn’t many but, it’s weird it happens twice. Whether it’s Ethel promising to rid you of the tadpole, or Volo convincing himself he should delve away from writing and into surgery, these two decisions can have a vital impact on your character.

While some have jumped at the chance to give their right eye to Volo in return for See Invisibility, hundreds of players have warned the community against choosing this boon, as it may not work as assumed.

Sharing the Volo deal on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, one user was convinced they’d “take that deal” but others were quick to highlight its key problems.

“I did it on my first character and it literally never worked” commented one user, explaining that they “would see an enemy go invisible two feet away from me.. and they’d just stay invisible. I don’t think it ever revealed a single enemy in the entire playthrough.”

Others were quick to highlight the same issues, adding that enemies “either moved away from the position or they succeeded a saving throw against your invisibility sight.”

See invisibility is great if you can constantly see the enemy, but with them having to roll a saving throw, it’s left up to the dice gods, making it a low chance to succeed.

“Part of the problem is if you yell ‘he’s right there.’ And point people still don’t see the dude. They now have a vague idea where he might be but to hit someone with a weapon having a vague idea still doesn’t make it easy” commented another player.

Sure, it’s useful for the player if the enemy fails the roll, but it doesn’t change the fact that other companions or players can’t see them, making it equally as hard to hit them.

Other players slammed the choice as “pretty disappointing” and explained that it’s far from as useful as many think, especially with high stealth checks.

Ultimately, whether you choose to give your eye to Volo or Auntie Ethel, they’re both pretty bad decisions and should be avoided at all costs.