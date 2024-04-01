Baldur’s Gate 3 players look back on their fastest Honour Mode fails

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community can all share in their misery from losing an Honor Mode run that lasted far too short.

Members of the Baldur’s Gate 3 community are reminiscing about their Honour Mode runs to find the shortest one possible.

Despite its aim to ease players into the world of the game, the first act has plenty of dangers that can cause trouble if people aren’t careful.

The community is learning of these dangers quickly as they talk about the ways they’ve brought their permadeath mode runs to an end.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan made a post on the game’s subreddit where they claim to have brought their Honour Mode to an end with the “fastest Honour Mode fail” they’ve ever seen.

To summarize their story, they explain: “Friend joins honor mode makes entire grove angry because he didn’t wanna be racist to humans and the Sazza cut scene sealed my run.”

While this is certainly a quick way to end their run in Baldur’s Gate 3, the other players have their own stories that are far quicker.

“Just today I died to the Intellect Devourers right after waking Shadowheart up. I was streaming it too… Honour Mode is no joke.”

From the stories being told in the thread, it’s clear that there is a lot that can kill you before you even reach the actual meat of the game.

However, there is one story that seems to take the crown for the fastest possible way to die after starting the game:

“I did read about someone dying in the first room of the nautiloid. Wild Magic Sorcerer, decided casting Mage Armour was a good idea. Wild Magic summoned a Mephit and the OP proceeded to be murdered by said Mephit,” one person revealed.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s ability to provide stories of failure like these are part of what makes the game so popular.