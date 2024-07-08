Baldur’s Gate 3 players call for major change to Honour Mode

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Honour Mode offers unique ways for enemies to tear you to shreds, but players want to face those punishing tactics in their regular runs.

Those who want their Baldur’s Gate 3 runs to have the true D&D experience can select Honour Mode, which acts as an Ironman run where you only have one save, and if you die, that save is wiped.

Not only that, but Honour Mode gives some enemies Legendary Actions, which come directly from D&D. Legendary Actions are exclusively used by monsters, and they can be used at the end of each of your character’s turns, seriously upending the action economy in their favor.

Players on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit are calling for the extra difficulty in Honour Mode to be an option in other runs without having to play with a single save file.

“Totally agree, Honour mode difficulty with multiple saves would be amazing,” one user wrote, while another said, “Another vote for this, I only play honor mode at this point but find the single save really quite annoying.”

“Yeah I like the difficulty but I also like save scumming to check out different dialogue paths or unique strats,” one player lamented. “I got my dice, now let me see what happens when I pick the Selunite options.”

“This is the single biggest change I want to see in a future update,” one fan suggested, “Tactician is just too boring without the stricter rules and legendary actions, but single save files force you to replay Honour mode from scratch if you want to re-experience the amazing fights they offer.”

It’s surprising that Legendary Actions for bosses are restricted to Honour Mode, considering they’re a default part of D&D rules. It’s a shame they can’t be used in Baldur’s Gate 3 without sticking the player in a single save file run, as they add much-needed difficulty in boss fights, where the party can face a single foe and restrict their actions with status effects.

