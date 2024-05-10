Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run ends in disaster due to a potion of healing

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player learned the tough way not to use the healing potion in a particular situation during their Honor Mode run.

The Honor Mode run in Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t for the reckless and impatient – and it’s certainly not for those who easily give in to temptations. Things can get messy quickly with one wrong move, and there’s no save-scumming to avoid the permadeath unless you’re willing to go through hoops.

We’ve seen plenty of horror stories regarding failed Honor Mode runs, though, in this one player’s case, it ended simply because of a healing potion. While certainly useful in battle, they’ve learned the hard way not to throw this item recklessly.

In a Reddit thread, they explained that it all started when they did an Honor Mode run “with a friend for fun” since they’d already beaten the game once.

Despite being in a “hard-fought battle” against Shambling Mound at level 7, they claimed they “almost had it.” That is until their “Gloom Stalker Rouge” character threw a potion at Minthara to heal her.

And this is when things started to go downhill. The player happened to be invisible, which ended up prompting a sneak attack, downing, and ending her immediately.

“Unfortunately, the rest of the party was also down, and the Shambling Mound killed me. So that’s how I lost Honor Mode to a health potion.”

Some players flocking to the comments felt terrible for them, but there were also others who pointed out they learned an important lesson. And by the looks of it, the player isn’t alone, as others have also learned this the “tough” way.

One user wrote: “I was trying to rescue Mayrina in Baldur’s Gate, and I was wounding her every time I hit the voodoo doll that was cursing her…. so I threw a health potion at her to heal her… but I apparently hit her in the head, and killed her! Reload…”

“It’s not a mistake if you learned something,” commented a different user before suggesting that the player should throw potions on the ground instead of people. The game will highlight them as long as they’re in the splash zone.

Another tip suggested by another is to set sneak attack on prompt instead of auto-trigger to avoid something like this from happening. Completing Honor Mode is no easy task, but players who can overcome the challenges will get to unlock D20 in-game skin and Foehammer achievement.