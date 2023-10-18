Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally finds worst way to resolve Act 1’s big choice

Act 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3 requires players to side with the tieflings and/or druids or the Goblin Camp, but one player accidentally found the most violent possible outcome to the storyline.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act 1 asks players to pick sides in a conflict between the Goblin Camp and Druid Grove – the latter of which presents another choice in dealing with the druids who live there and tiefling refugees being kicked out.

Outside the two obvious sides here, there is a third option players have found that involves mostly ignoring the storyline. This method is to go-to for those who want to recruit Minthara without losing Wyll and Karlach, who typically leave during evil playthroughs.

However, one player has found a fourth route – and it’s easily the most brutal way to resolve this plotline.

Baldur’s Gate 3 player manages to solve Act 1’s big conflict by killing everyone

Reddit user TheImageworks explained how they ended up finding this incredibly violent resolution, which they describe as “Kill them ALL.“

This resulted in the deaths of those at both the Camp and the Grove, plus the loss of several companions.

After successfully defending the Grove from the goblins, the player attended the subsequent celebration. Here, Astarion, predictably, made a rude comment, prompting the player to shove him as a joke.

At this point, everyone at the celebration became hostile over this (very slight) act of violence. Ironically, Astarion was not one of those upset, as he was in the active party at the time.

The result of this fight was the deaths of all the tieflings, plus Halsin, Wyll, and Shadowheart. While the latter two could be revived, Wyll left immediately after. Karlach, who was spared by being in the party, was also disgusted and left.

Unsurprisingly, the player was playing as the Dark Urge Origin, though that doesn’t seem to have made much of a difference here.

Ultimately, this is probably the worst possible outcome for Act 1 you could find. Not only are those at the Grove dead, but the goblins still hate you. On top of that, you lose access to four companions, as Minthara wasn’t recruited and those who usually become inaccessible when she’s around are gone anyway.

Those who want to make their lives more difficult and truly embrace the murder-hobo nature of the Dark Urge may be inspired by this story. However, everyone else should view it as a cautionary tale.

Those who want to make their lives more difficult and truly embrace the murder-hobo nature of the Dark Urge may be inspired by this story. However, everyone else should view it as a cautionary tale.