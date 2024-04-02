Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t give Act Two’s saddest scene the respect it deserves

Baldur’s Gate 3’s second act has some of the saddest and most disturbing scenes in the game, but one of the hardest reveals just feels entirely underwhelming.

With such a large scope, it’s tough for Baldur’s Gate 3 to get across all the emotions it needs at every point. After all, some depend on your choices, and others can be approached in a different light depending on the player, the character, or even the Origin character you choose to play.

Nevertheless, if you choose to save the Tieflings in Act One then you’ll be in for a devastating surprise when you get to Act Two and find they’ve been murdered, with some being kidnapped. Unfortunately, upon discovering this scene, the lack of emotion and respect given by the companions can be shocking to many.

The community seems to echo the same sentiments, with many taking to social media like Reddit to express their confusion when first stumbling across those poor Tieflings, explaining how they’re “disappointed with lack of Act 2 responses” from the companions in particular.

While some of the other Tieflings, like Alfira and Rolan, react well and take the discovery pretty hard, the likes of Karlach, Gale, and even Wyll just seem to brush past the devastating scene, with most more focused on their own stories.

Naturally, that companion focus is important as it’s typically the drive to get the player to participate in the companion quests, but it’s tough to ignore how stark it is to see Wyll and Karlach ignore a horrific murder that they could feel indirectly responsible for depending on their actions.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s second act is undeniably touching and emotional, but this scene often just feels lacking after such raw emotion not long before.