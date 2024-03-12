Baldur’s Gate 3 players reveal the hardest decisions they have to make in-game

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has highlighted some of the hardest choices they’ve had to make throughout the course of the game.

As an RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3 lives and dies by its ability to let players make meaningful choices that impact the game and its story. With so many branching options available, it’s little wonder that it emerged as one of the biggest success stories of 2023.

Right from the beginning of Act 1, you’re faced with several moral questions that don’t have a clear answer. Should you free the hot elf girl from an eldritch prison? Should you destroy a camp full of refugees? Should you cut out your eyeball for a random woman? These are difficult questions, with no right or wrong response.

However, some of these questions are more complex than others, and now that most players have completed the first two acts then restarted the game without finishing it, they’re starting to discuss which ones were the hardest to make.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players highlight the game’s biggest moral conundrums

For one player, the decision to make Karlach take the squid pill and become a mindflayer was especially difficult, because of how much it changed her.

They said: ” She was so certain she wanted to be a Mindflayer just to live another day, I had to give in. It’s also incredibly powerful to have her as a throwzerker mindflayer in the final fight.

“But at the afterparty I really came to regret that decision. She seems content with her choice but she sounds 1000 miles away. It’s obvious every brain she eats is watering down what Karlach was and she’s just slowly becoming a husk.”

Another player said that it was difficult to decide what to do with the vampire spawn, as well as Shadowheart’s parents in Act 3.

“So many of them seem insanely dangerous but killing prisoners for crimes they haven’t committed yet and maybe never will commit isn’t right either.

“What to do with Shadowheart’s parents felt like a no-win situation too but I could eject myself from that decision by telling her to choose (she chose to keep her parents alive for me).”