Baldur’s Gate 3’s Murder Hobo background is actually the “most heroic playthrough”

An interview with Baldur’s Gate 3 lead writer Adam Smith has revealed some interesting secrets about the popular Dark Urge background, with an ending many may not be expecting.

One of the best elements of Baldur’s Gate 3 is its versatility. Whether you want to play as one of the companions, your own build, or a literal Murder Hobo, the options are there for you to enjoy. When the Murder Hobo, otherwise known as the Dark Urge was revealed, fans went wild. Finally, a character where you can just destroy things and lean into all those twisted urges many D&D players enjoy passing up on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, during this interview, Adam Smith detailed some rather interesting information regarding the Dark Urge Origin character, showing fans there’s much more to them than a doomed future.

Baldur’s Gate 3 lead writer labels Dark Urge as the “most heroic playthrough”

Larian Studios

During an interview with PC Gamer, Baldur’s Gate 3’s lead writer, Adam Smith talked all about his playthrough as the extremely popular Dark Urge origin character, letting players in on a little secret about this twisted and tortured background.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“To me…the Dark Urge is potentially the most heroic playthrough” detailed Smith, going on to explain that the reason for this is “because resisting what’s inside you and actually getting through that and surviving it with your friends alongside you still, most of them intact, is I think the most heroic version of the game.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Smith went on to provide a little more detail regarding their statement, explaining what he means by potentially. Explaining how “yes you can absolutely play a chaotic awful Dark Urge all the way through to the end, but that if you’re conscious and shrewd, those very urges may be what allows you to seal the deal on a good ending.”

Who’d have thought that resisting from biting off poor Gale’s arm as he reaches out of a portal makes you the hero – but there is something to be said for ignoring your dark urges and exploring the game as a villain trying to reconsider their mistakes.

Article continues after ad