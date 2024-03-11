Baldur’s Gate 3 characters have a perplexing reaction to Act 2 massacre

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a story-driven game and you will often come across scenarios that have an impact on both the players as well as the characters. However, there is one scene in Act 2 where the reactions of the characters in the game are quite perplexing.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a deep game where every decision has a huge impact on the happenings of the story. There is an instance in the game where the tieflings you meet in Act 1 will end up dead in Act 2 and you can see their bodies on the road.

However, the Tav and rest of the party members have a surprisingly casual reaction to the death of these tieflings. This reaction is something that has perplexed a lot of players with some of them feeling disappointed at this particular section.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam party’s lack of reaction to Act 2 massacre

The discussion surrounding the topic was started by the player who posted, “Every time I replay this game and save the tieflings from the grove, I am struck by how nonchalant Tav is when you discover all the dead tieflings splayed across the Shadow-cursed lands.”

They also stated, ” I spent so much time saving them! I partied with them! Granted most of the ones at the party don’t die there, but still.”

Other players joined the conversation with many of them expressing similar thoughts, with one such player replying, “I’ve always thought there should be more party reaction to finding them too.” Another user chimed in, “It doesn’t matter too much, but I try to get Karlach’s dialogue to trigger for this spot. I’m not sure if any of the others are more sympathetic.”

One user also commented, “Yeah, the first time I played I was like, with, I literally JUST saved those guys lol,” while another user suggested, “I suppose they could do what they did for the dead gnomes. Give you a mini cutscene and choose how you respond to seeing the dead bodies.”

Therefore, it is safe to assume many players were disappointed at this reaction. Baldur’s Gate 3 is often considered a flawless game when it comes to its storytelling, narrative, gameplay, and dialogues. However, it seems like this is one rare instance where players feel the entire situation could have been handled better by the developers.

