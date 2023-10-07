Baldur’s Gate 3 player finds loophole to recruit Minthara without being incredibly evil

Baldur’s Gate 3’s most controversial companion is usually gated behind some unspeakably evil acts, but some players have found an insanely complicated loophole that lets you recruit her without doing them.

Minthara has been a hot topic among Baldur’s Gate 3 players since the game launched. On the one hand: cool hot drow woman. On the other hand: she asks you to commit a couple of genocides. It’s very tough to decide what to do with her.

If you want to recruit Minthara, or see her survive Act 1, you’d normally have to destroy the Druid village and the tiefling refugees taking shelter there, which is a tall order for most players, especially considering how popular some of the tieflings are.

However, the Minthara simps have been out in full force trying to find a way to get her on your side that doesn’t require mass murder, and it looks like they’ve finally cracked it

Minthara fans push Baldur’s Gate 3 to its limit trying to recruit her

In a post on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit, one player posted a guide that detailed how to get Minthara in your party without killing the tiefling refugees. It’s the most complicated plan in the world, but it works. Somehow.

The eight-step plan includes knocking Minthara out in Act 1, turning her into a sheep with Polymorph, teleporting her to Moonrise Towers, learning Dominate Beast to bring her into your party, then triggering the judgment scene with Ketheric while she’s still a sheep.

After that, it’s just a matter of splitting your party into two groups so you can rescue Minthara (who might still be a sheep) from the underground jail.

The poster also noted that this was extremely buggy, and probably not intended to be in the game. Still, it doesn’t need any mods to do properly. A full guide is available here.

The top comment on the post said it all: “Most sane Minthara simp”.

