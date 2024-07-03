Baldur’s Gate 3 players insist the Trial of Love quest is a “big missed opportunity”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are slamming Orin’s competencies again, only this time they’re insisting the Trial of Love quest is a “big missed opportunity” for romance, and the shapeshifting villain.

If there’s one incompetent villain in Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s Orin. The shapeshifting, murdereress is constantly stumbling her way into power and only seems to do damage to players through chance and luck. Other times she fails to come up with an idea so brilliant that the Baldur’s Gate 3 community deems it a “big missed opportunity.”

One such idea revolves around the Trial of Love quest, inside the Circus during Act Three. During the Circus, players will meet a Dryad, otherwise known as Zethino. Upon speaking to her, you’ll be instructed to select your romantic interest. What follows is a compatibility test which unfortunately has no bearing on your relationship with that companion.

However, for some unlucky players, Zethino will turn into Orin, revealing that the sneaky shapeshifter has been there the whole time, and has tricked the player into giving away vital information.

Instead of using that information to kidnap a loved one down the road, it turns out Orin does absolutely nothing with it, which is classic for her really.

“I was surprised – I didn’t know the Dryad was even real” shared one player on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, proving how convincing Orin really was: “For some reason, I thought all this love test thing was completely made up by Orin to gather intel on our party and there has never been a Dryad. But then… after that, she just does nothing with this invaluable knowledge about her enemies.”

As such, the player highlighted that the “Love test is a big missed opportunity” and was convinced that “it was never her idea to begin with! She just saw this Dryad and thought: Wouldn’t it be cool if I kill and impersonate her and jump-scare the party to death?”

Interestingly, one user was quick to explain that “Orin would originally kidnap the player’s love interest, but the play testers strongly disliked this.” By making Orin kidnap that companion, fans would instantly focus on attacking Orin first, which “Act 3 wasn’t fully set up for.”

Regardless of the changes, it perfectly proves just how incompetent one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s main villains really is, and how much of a missed opportunity it was for the deadly Changeling.