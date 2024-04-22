Baldur’s Gate 3 characters can hit level 8 in Act I through obscure quests & murder

Those who scour every corner of Act I in Baldur’s Gate 3 can potentially become so powerful that they’ll breeze through the next chunk of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a level cap of 12, and players will likely hit it long before reaching the final battle. This is because there are so many options for gaining experience points that players will likely take on their journey.

Regarding Act I, players will likely be level 4 or 5 when they finally head to Moonrise Towers. It is possible, however, to be even stronger before heading underground, as you can reach level 8 in Act I.

Article continues after ad

To do this, players need to milk experience points at every opportunity, ranging from killing the Elminster projection to talking to NPCs at every juncture, especially after completing quests. You can also kill NPCs after they stop being relevant, just for an extra injection of experience.

The more obscure methods include spawning Raphael in your camp and defeating him, talking to the sad bear in the Druid Grove after saving Halsin, killing the Oathbreaker Knight, giving Tuffet a fish, and using the Susser Blooms to deactivate the arcane turrets.

Article continues after ad

Users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit have broken down the numerous ways you can earn experience points in Act I, many of which other players were unaware of. This is due to Baldur’s Gate 3’s ridiculous amount of easily missable content, even after several playthroughs.

Article continues after ad

That said, it’s not advised that you hit level 8 so quickly. Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have level scaling, which means that you can potentially make the rest of the game a cakewalk if you go on a murderhobo spree Act I.

People who want an easier time with Baldur’s Gate 3 can lower the difficulty, ensuring you don’t need to hunt down every stray experience point in the game. The fun of hitting level 8 so quickly is mostly tied to a Dark Urge run, where you can see just how much murder and carnage the game will reward you for.

Article continues after ad