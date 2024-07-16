A mod for Baldur’s Gate 3 has players drooling over a buffed version of the dark goddess, Shadowheart.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a haven for the modding community. Even before leaving early access, Nexus Mods had a solid collection of BG3 mods available.

Nowadays, there’s a mod for just about every aspect of BG3 – from handy quality-of-life upgrades like unlimited dyeing to cosmetic tweaks like smoothing out your character’s wrinkles.

Larian Studios will release an official mod toolkit in September 2024, when Patch 7 comes out, but that doesn’t stop die-hard fans from bending the game’s rules with homebrew magic and making their mods available on NexusMods.

The BG3 community’s latest obsession is one that transforms Shadowheart into a fierce, muscular version of herself, a look that’s more suited for melee battle than for clerical duties.

This mod was crafted by tashaweeds, a NexusMods user who’s already worked on other mods for Baldur’s Gate 3, including one that replaces BG3’s clothes with Final Fantasy XIV’s gear.

But Shadowheart’s makeover has stolen the spotlight on Reddit, with the community having a blast sharing quotes and puns, leading to the playful nickname “Chadowheart.”

One player quipped, “Ah man, someone spilled Karlach on my Shadowheart!” while another requested the modder to “do this for every companion. I wanna see jacked Lae’zel & Minthara!”

One player playfully nodded at one of Shadowheart’s quotes in the game: “I like her. She looks like she could throw me over her shoulder and carry me to safety… should the need arise.”

In the game, this quote is actually aimed at Karlach, a fierce Barbarian who would face some competition if players decide to install this mod.

Even nearly a year after Baldur’s Gate 3 launched, the modding community is still lively and active, constantly birthing new mods that can even make a roguelike out of this turn-based RPG.