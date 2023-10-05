How to get Ezio and Altair costumes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has options in place where you can get access to costumes for Ezio and Altair. Here is a guide on how to get those across all platforms.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set at a time when the whole ideology of the Hidden Ones was still developing. Therefore, when it comes to outfits, they are much different from how you are used to seeing in the games post Altair.

As it happens, you can get access to the costumes for Ezio and Altair, if you want to look much more traditional in this game. Unfortunately, you cannot get them directly from in game and will need to follow a different route.

Here is all you need to know about Ezio and Altair costumes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

UBISOFT Altair costume can be obtained through UBI Coins

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to get Ezio and Altair costumes

You can get Altair and Ezio costumes by claiming them for Ubisoft Connect. The prices for the costumes are provided below:

Ezio Revelations Costume : 100 UBI Coins

: 100 UBI Coins Altair Costume: 60 UBI Coins

If you play on PC, you can can directly claim them and the items will become available in game. However, if you are on PlayStation or Xbox, you will have to connect your accounts to Ubisoft Connect. It is pretty easy to do and is worth it.

In fact, they have also included a costume for Basim from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, this doesn’t have any cost and you can redeem it for free. Additionally, there is a costume for Enkidu as well that can be claimed from Ubisoft Connect.

One of the most interesting aspects about the costumes is that, they are not direct copies, but they have made small changes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Regardless, the costumes look quite good and if you are an Assassin’s Creed fan, you might be willing to get it.

How to connect your PS and Xbox accounts to Ubisoft Connect

In order to connect your PlayStation and Xbox accounts to UBISOFT connect, follow the steps provided below:

Open the official Ubisoft Connect website

Log-in to your account

Go to Account Management

Click on Account Information

Once you do that, scroll down and you will see a section that says “Linked Accounts”. Look for Xbox or PlayStation and link accordingly.

This concludes our guide on how to get Ezio and Altair costumes in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

