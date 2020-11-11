 How to get Assassin's Creed Valhalla skill points & unlock abilities fast - Dexerto
How to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill points & unlock abilities fast

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:21

by Alex Garton

Eivor’s attributes and strengths can be upgraded with skill points as players progress through the game. However, in order to gain these skill points, players will need to collect XP from across the world to level-up. 

Upgrading and leveling up your character is a staple part of any open-world RPG. It’s key players continuously look to improve their character’s attributes and skills so they can progress efficiently through a game’s content.

This is no different for the Viking world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game uses a skill point system that allows players to choose from 3 separate skill pathways to improve their character; these pathways are wolf, bear, and raven. Each offers beneficial perks for different playstyles, whether that’s the typical hand-hand combat of a Viking or the stealthy gameplay of an assassin.

Let’s check out how to obtain skill points fast and how to upgrade your abilities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Players can spend their skill points on the skill tab located on the in-game menu.

How to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill points fast

For starters, skills and abilities are two separate elements of progression in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Skills are leveled up through collecting XP and spending skill points. Whereas abilities are acquired through quests, exploration, and Books of Knowledge.

For every level Eivor gains, a player will receive two skill points to spend. Therefore, in order to farm skills points, a player will need to maximize their XP gains while playing.

Make sure to customize your skill tree to fit your own style of play.

There are few methods to accomplish this, one of which is progressing through the game’s story missions as fast as possible. Each of the game’s story missions provides players with a lot of XP, usually enough to gain a whole level.

On top of this, players should hunt for the blue markers on the map which represent activities to complete. These should net you some quick and efficient skill points right away.

Don’t forget to keep an eye for Standing Stones and loot chests, both of which will grant a generous amount of XP.

In terms of abilities, these work a little differently. Players will need to explore the map looking for abilities as well as complete specific quests. Abilities can be unlocked through finding Books of Knowledge that are scattered across the world. If a player finds an ability that is similar to one they have already collected, it will upgrade the existing ability.

Abilities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla consume adrenaline.

The best way to collect all of the abilities is to progress through the game and make sure you’re exploring every inch of the world, essentially. Ubisoft has hidden some great loot and abilities in some unlikely places, so if you want to progress make sure you take advantage.

For more guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, stick with us here at Dexerto.

How to get tattoos in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:23

by James Busby
AC Valhalla tattoos
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Eivor can be kitted out with all kinds of deadly weapons, hardy armor, and rugged hairstyles. However, one of the more prominent customization features in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s is that of body tattoos. 

The majority of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s grizzly Vikings have some form of tattoo that is emblazoned upon their body. Not only do these ink-stained symbols look incredibly cool, but they also help distinguish Eivor from the other clans and Viking hordes. As you journey through the frozen Fjords and fight your way across England, you’ll have the opportunity to add to your tattoo collection. 

Tattoos can be added to Eivor’s head, arms, chest, and back. While many of these symbols will likely be covered up by your armor, they are a great addition all the same.

If you’re currently looking to add a little ink to your Viking skin, then be sure to check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla tattoo guide. 

How to get tattoos

AC Valhalla sleeve tattoo
More tattoo options are available later in the game.

After you’ve beaten the introductory mission and escaped from the clutches of Kjotve the Cruel, you’ll be tasked with sailing back to Fornburg. This rocky outcrop is Eivor’s home and it’s here where you can upgrade your equipment, partake in minigames, accept side quests, and search the surrounding mountains for treasure. 

However, you’ll need to talk to Svend if you wish to grab yourself a gnarly tattoo. Svend’s tattoo hut can be hard to miss, so look for the big hut that has a figure-eight sign outside of its doors. Once you’ve found the hut, simply walk in and take a look at Svend’s wares. 

It doesn’t cost a penny to customize Eivor’s looks and you can choose from the following tattoo options: 

  • Head
  • Arms 
  • Chest
  • Back

Once you leave Norway and journey to England, you’ll be able to set up your own settlement and gain access to even more tattoos. Purchasing a hut for Svend will allow the master tattooist to continue his handiwork away from home, so make sure you prioritize building this shop if you wish to kit Eivor out with even more sleeves. 

You can also purchase new tattoos and cosmetics from the merchants that inhabit the game’s various towns. Of course, these can be rather costly and you’ll need to save up your silver if you wish to add them to your collection.

So there you have it, those are all the ways you can add tattoos to your character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.