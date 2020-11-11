How to get Assassin's Creed Valhalla skill points & unlock abilities fast - Dexerto

Eivor’s attributes and strengths can be upgraded with skill points as players progress through the game. However, in order to gain these skill points, players will need to collect XP from across the world to level-up.

Upgrading and leveling up your character is a staple part of any open-world RPG. It’s key players continuously look to improve their character’s attributes and skills so they can progress efficiently through a game’s content.

This is no different for the Viking world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The game uses a skill point system that allows players to choose from 3 separate skill pathways to improve their character; these pathways are wolf, bear, and raven. Each offers beneficial perks for different playstyles, whether that’s the typical hand-hand combat of a Viking or the stealthy gameplay of an assassin.

Let’s check out how to obtain skill points fast and how to upgrade your abilities in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skill points fast

For starters, skills and abilities are two separate elements of progression in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Skills are leveled up through collecting XP and spending skill points. Whereas abilities are acquired through quests, exploration, and Books of Knowledge.

For every level Eivor gains, a player will receive two skill points to spend. Therefore, in order to farm skills points, a player will need to maximize their XP gains while playing.

There are few methods to accomplish this, one of which is progressing through the game’s story missions as fast as possible. Each of the game’s story missions provides players with a lot of XP, usually enough to gain a whole level.

On top of this, players should hunt for the blue markers on the map which represent activities to complete. These should net you some quick and efficient skill points right away.

Don’t forget to keep an eye for Standing Stones and loot chests, both of which will grant a generous amount of XP.

In terms of abilities, these work a little differently. Players will need to explore the map looking for abilities as well as complete specific quests. Abilities can be unlocked through finding Books of Knowledge that are scattered across the world. If a player finds an ability that is similar to one they have already collected, it will upgrade the existing ability.

The best way to collect all of the abilities is to progress through the game and make sure you’re exploring every inch of the world, essentially. Ubisoft has hidden some great loot and abilities in some unlikely places, so if you want to progress make sure you take advantage.

For more guides on Assassin's Creed Valhalla,