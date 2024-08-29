Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a love letter to fans of the franchise and as such, it’s loaded with Easter eggs. Here are all the ones we know of.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is about to take off and fulfill a dream players have had since they discovered the sport was absent from Hogwarts Legacy. Online multiplayer Quidditch games featuring fan-favorite characters are an exciting prospect.

The team at Unbroken Studios are obviously big fans of the Harry Potter franchise and it shows. With a wealth of properties to draw from including the books, films, and very old games, they’ve packed the game with references.

To that end, we’ve compiled a list of Every Easter egg in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions. Here they are.

PlayStation 1 Hagrid

Warner Bros. “Harry, can ye fetch me some Fire Seeds?”

One of the first cosmetics revealed for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, this one is a deep cut reference to Harry Potter’s gaming legacy. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone outside of the U.S.) on PlayStation 1 was the very first movie tie-in game for the franchise.

For many children at the time, it was the stuff dreams were made of. In hindsight, the low poly characters were the stuff of nightmares, and none more so than Hagrid who has been memed into oblivion.

As an added bonus to Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, players can slap on a paper mask of the infamous PS1 Hagrid. We’re certain this will be a popular cosmetic choice.

Beuxbatons and Durmstrang in the flesh

Maybe in the flesh is the wrong terminology but this one is sure to excite fans of the books. While we did get to see characters from the other European wizarding schools in the Harry Potter films, we’ve never seen the schools themselves.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions gives us a glimpse at what each school’s Quidditch pitch looks like which is more than we’ve ever gotten previously. Even better than that however, in the background, you can see the first ever fully rendered version of Beuxbatons and Durmstrang on screen.

Warner Bros. Games Viktor Krum is the best Seeker in the world and he goes to school right here.

Durmstrang lies somewhere in the frigid regions of Northern Europe and the pitch reflects that. You can even see the ship that students used to travel to Hogwarts during the Triwizard Tournament.

Warner Bros. Games Honestly, we just want to go for a swim at the Beaxbatons pitch.

Beuxbatons on the other hand has a much more refined look with with marble architecture and a water feature surrounding their pitch. The school itself has been built in the style of a chateau which is fitting for its French locale.

Harry’s iconic Golden Snitch catch

Harry Potter catching the Golden Snitch in his mouth during his first ever Quidditch match is a seemingly arbitrary moment in the original story that carries a lot of plot significance in its final moments. It’s also synonymous in many fans’ minds with the sport of Quidditch itself.

The team at Unbroken Studios has recreated the moment in-game as one of Harry’s catch animations. It’s nothing major but it’s a nice nod for fans.

Warner Bros. Games It opens at the close…

The Burrow

Readers of the Harry Potter books will know that the titular character spent quite a few summers at the Weasley’s playing practice matches of Quidditch. So, what better place to have the game’s practice pitch than the redheaded wizarding family’s ramshackle home?

There’s also plenty of Harry Potter iconography scattered around the area from Mr Weasley’s flying Ford Angela to the troublesome garden gnomes. Technically, this one counts as multiple Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Easter eggs.

Warner Bros. Rocket League crossover with Quidditch in flying cars?

Those are all the Easter eggs we’ve seen so far in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and we’re sure to find a few more when the game launches on September 3, 2024.

If you’re gearing up for the release of the game, check out our guide on the four positions in Quidditch and what role they play.