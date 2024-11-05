Dragon Age: The Veilguard Easter egg fuels sequel theories

Dragon Age: The Veilguard players have discovered a web of conspiracy that could point to the next entry in the franchise.

BioWare is currently enjoying record-breaking success thanks to the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Though not without its controversies, the game has amassed a respectable player count that has outstripped EA’s other single-player offerings on Steam.

As players get deeper into the game, fan-favorite companions are rising to the fore and the game’s most powerful build has been decided. For those enjoying their time with it, this title is a welcome addition to the storied legacy of the Dragon Age series.

Of course, despite being well within its early launch window, Dragon Age: The Veilguard players already have their sights set on the future. Some are convinced that a specific Easter egg is leaving breadcrumbs for a potential sequel.

If you head to Minrathous’ Dock Town district and clear out some nondescript boxes in front of an unassuming doorway, you’ll uncover a conspiracy board that would make Charlie Kelly blush. On this mess of flyers and yarn are references to symbology and companions from every Dragon Age entry including Veilguard.

Some players have made their own edits to the screenshot in an effort to connect the dots and decipher the timeline that the conspiratorial NPC who created this board is attempting to untangle. The most eye-catching addition is a mysterious image off to the side that all the threads point to.

“The fifth large paper to the right of Rook suggests a fifth game,” one user surmised. Others have suggested that it could be a meta-reference to the player who controls all of the characters in the franchise.

If it is a hint towards a Dragon Age: The Veilguard sequel, it will be some time before we can form an idea about what this conspiracy board means. We waited a decade between Inquisition and the latest game, and BioWare has confirmed that all its focus is on the next Mass Effect entry for the time being.