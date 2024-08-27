Every playable character in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will allow players to take control of their favorite characters from the franchise. Here is the list of confirmed playable heroes and villains from the series.

Following the success of Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts: Legacy, Portkey Games is aiming to capitalize on the hype with its own title, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which releases on September 3, 2024.

Quidditch Champions is a new free-to-play game focusing solely on the iconic Harry Potter sport, a sport that was notably absent from Hogwarts: Legacy. Fans of the franchise have been begging for this experience in recent years and will finally have their prayers answered.

Moreover, the game will allow fans to control their favorite franchise characters, each available to play the roles they famously played throughout the Harry Potter books and films.

Therefore, fans will be able to attempt to recreate Harry Potter’s iconic Seeker catches while another player uses Draco Malfoy and does all they can to stop the chosen one.

This being said, here are all the playable characters confirmed so far in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, along with their house and position.

All playable characters in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Currently, the devs have revealed five characters from the Harry Potter series who will be included in Quidditch Champions.

The game will also allow players to create their own custom character, wherein you can design their look, sort them into your chosen house, and pick which position you’d like them to specialize in.

Character Quidditch Position Hogwarts House Harry Potter Seeker Gryffindor Ron Weasley Keeper Gryffindor Ginny Weasley Chaser/Seeker Gryffindor Draco Malfoy Seeker Slytherin Cho Chang Seeker Ravenclaw

Be sure to check back with this article as we update it with all the playable characters in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions once we get the game in our hands.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions releases on September 3, 2024, and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.