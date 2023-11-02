Ubisoft under fire for sharing AI-generated Assassin’s Creed art on social media

Ubisoft has found itself at the center of major controversy following a new Halloween post that appears to be AI-generated.

Ubisoft has lots of reasons to be proud of its mega-successful Assassin’s Creed series, but you wouldn’t know that from how they’ve treated poor Ezio on Twitter recently.

To celebrate Halloween this year, the official Twitter account for Ubisoft in the Netherlands asked fans whether they were team trick or treat, under which was an AI-generated Halloween-themed piece of art.

The choice to use AI art instead of paying artists is indicative of a company looking to cut costs, a process that has involved widespread lay-offs and cancellations, as well as office closures.

While the use of AI imaging is already something fans are disappointed by, the scrutiny is further fuelled by the fact that Ubisoft recently laid off many staff members.

One Twitter user reacted to the post, stating “Ubisoft literally conducted layoffs this year and last month, and they’re posting AI art. Unbelievable. What the hell is the game industry doing right now?”

Another added, “It’s of course horrible what’s happening in the game industry but there is something really funny / sad about some employed social media person posting bootleg-looking AI generations of an IP that their company owns thinking that is somehow a good idea for any reason.”

At the time of writing, Ubisoft is yet to speak out on the backlash surrounding the post. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if the company does address the issue.

