Ubisoft addresses Assassin’s Creed Black Flag’s Steam disappearance amid remake rumors

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is currently unavailable on Steam, fueling recent rumors that the game is getting a remake. However, Ubisoft has provided the real reason.

Steam users hoping to purchase Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag are currently out of luck, as the game is currently unavailable on the platform.

That news along with rumors of a Black Flag remake circulating over the summer had fans wondering if an announcement was imminent. While a controversial practice, Ubisoft would be far from the first publisher to pull a game ahead of a rerelease.

However, fans hoping to see the series revisit Edward Kenway and his pirate adventure will have to wait longer, as Ubisoft has confirmed Black Flag’s Steam availability is not a reason for speculation.

Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is unavailable because of a “technical issue”

In a statement shared by Eurogamer, Black Flag’s availability is the result of a “technical issue” rather than an impending announcement.

As Ubisoft told Eurogamer, “We are aware that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag is currently unavailable for purchase on Steam. This is due to a technical issue, and our teams are working on a solution to bring it back as soon as possible.”

This is a pretty clear sign that fans shouldn’t read into the situation, as it seems Black Flag will be back on Steam in the near future.

Back in June, it was reported that an Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake was in early development from Ubisoft Singapore. The rumor excited fans, particularly those who prefer its gameplay style to those of the series’ more recent open-world RPGs.

If a Black Flag remake is in the works, though, it probably won’t release for some time. Ubisoft Singapore is currently working on Skull and Bones, which currently does not have a release date following its latest delay in January 2023. Interestingly, Skull and Bones was inspired by Black Flag, so Ubisoft Singapore developing the remake would be a full circle moment.

Still, fans have plenty to look forward to in the near future, including the mobile game Assassin’s Creed Jade and the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on October 5.