Ubisoft reportedly remaking Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag

Unnamed sources have reportedly confirmed that Ubisoft is working on a remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag.

Ubisoft is still set on keeping the Assassin’s Creed franchise going strong, with multiple projects in the works for release in 2023 and beyond.

Fans know that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to release on October 12, 2023, while projects like Assassin’s Creed Infinity and Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade are still on the horizon.

However, it seems Ubisoft may be dipping back into the older games, as recent reports claim the publisher is working on a remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag.

Ubisoft may be working on Assassin’s Creed Black Flag remake

The reports come by way of Kotaku, which received word from two unnamed sources that a remake of 2013’s Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag was in the very early stages of development.

According to these two sources, the game will not be complete for “at least a few years” and that Ubisoft Singapore will be heavily involved in bringing the 10-year-old title back into the modern age.

As many Assassin’s Creed fans know, the franchises’ gameplay style has changed a fair bit over the years, with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Valhalla marking big departures from the series’ roots.

In particular, Odyssey and Valhalla incorporated many elements of the role-playing genre, such as divergent Skill Trees, a new loot system, and a focus on in-your-face combat over stealth.

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag follows the more stealth-oriented gameplay of the series’ roots, but emphasizes pirate ship combat and exploration.

While Black Flag introduced new gameplay elements like underwater exploration and an emphasis on ship combat through the upgradeable Jackdaw, it still stuck to the series’ roots in stealth.

Additionally, it’s hard to ignore that Black Flag’s ship combat seemed like a heavy inspiration for Ubisoft’s Skull & Bones, which has been delayed time and time again now.

However, these early reports seem to imply this Black Flag remake will release much later than Skull & Bones, provided it does not suffer yet another delay. For now, fans will just have to wait for more details.