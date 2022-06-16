Assassin’s Creed 1 remake potentially in development

An Assassin’s Creed remake could be on the way as Ubisoft looks to celebrate the historic first game in the franchise. A potential Assassin’s Creed remaster would be interesting, and fans seem to think it’s happening.

Most people have heard of the Assassin’s Creed franchise as its 12 main games, countless spin-offs, and remaster collections, along with a feature film, have made it one of the most distinguishable names in the gaming industry.

The most recent title, AC Valhalla, was warmly received, but there is a feeling the recent games have been more combat-focused, whereas the earlier games were purely about being a stealthy, undetectable assassin.

The recent Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary stream celebrated all things Assassin’s Creed and fans think it suggested a remake of the first game could be on the cards.

Assassin’s Creed remake on the way?

The first Assassin’s Creed game is still, to this day, a seminal release that would go on to have a significant influence on open-world games moving forward.

The 15th Anniversary livestream unveiled new DLC for Valhalla, a new 60FPS patch for AC Origins, and said that a special event is coming in September with more Assassin’s Creed news.

This has risen the expectation levels with news about the rumored AC: Infinity live-service game expected, but Ubisoft may also showcase a remaster of the original game which has also been discussed for a while.

Twitter user @Ikraik_original posted side-by-side comparison images of screenshots taken during the livestream, and of the original Assassin’s Creed game, making it easy to see why a remake has been outed.

The images are identical, with the obvious exception being that the new images are clearly a lot more polished, cleaner, and noticeably more vibrant compared to the watered-down, duller palette of the original release.

Lots of fans were in agreement with the OP, but there are also doubters too: “Sir, that is a pre-rendered trailer that’s been graded differently.” It’s hard to tell at this juncture, but this is absolutely not the first we have heard of an AC remake, with these images only stoking the fire more.

We’ll have to wait until this special event in September to see if Ubisoft has anything to say regarding an Assassin’s Creed remake.