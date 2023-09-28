Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice cast: All characters and voice actors

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is shaping up to be an immersive yet stealthy experience, where the life of the characters are imperative. Here’s the voice cast bringing that life to the city of Baghdad.

No video game is complete without a stellar cast of voice actors. They can often make or break a game and help breathe life into the lovable graphics and gameplay of your favorite title. This is entirely the case for games like Assassin’s Creed, which boast a transportation into the past, all while letting you take down enemies with stealth and flair.

So, who are the voice cast for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Mirage? Well, here’s everything we know about the currently announced voice cast, as well as where you may have heard them before.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice cast

Currently, only four voice actors have been announced for Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

Basim Ibn Is’haq – Lee Majdoub

– Lee Majdoub Ali Ibn Mohammed – Aladeen Tawfeek

– Aladeen Tawfeek Roshan – Shohreh Aghdashloo

– Shohreh Aghdashloo Hadya – Sophia Eleni

Assassin’s Creed Mirage voice actors and actresses

Ubisoft

Basim Ibn Is’haq / Lee Majdoub

Many may recognize Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone in Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 or Jason Monroe in Need for Speed: Payback.

He’s a talented actor from Lebanon and will be the star of Assassin’s Creed Mirage as the main character, Basim Ibn Is’haq.

Ali Ibn Mohammed / Aladeen Tawfeek

Aladeen Tawfeek may be recognizable for his part in X-Me Apocalypse, but Tawfeek is no stranger to voicing characters in video games. He’s starred in Watch Dogs 2 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided as various voices.

So, it’s likely you’ve already heard the voice of the historical figure appearing in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ali Ibn Mohammed.

Roshan / Shohreh Aghdashloo

Voicing Roshan in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Shohreh Aghdashloo is a seasoned actor for both Video Games and the big screen, starring in a variety of films and TV shows from Kung Fu Panda, Star Trek Beyond, Renfield, and Arcane.

As for video games, you may have heard her as Chrisjen Avasarala in The Expanse: A Telltale Series, or in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Hadya – Sophia Eleni

Any Dungeons & Dragons fans may recognize Sophia Eleni from her part in the Honor Among Thieves movie where she played Valxina and the Tabaxi Mother. Other than that, she’s been in some hit British TV shows like Call the Midwife and Casualty.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is her first reported dip into video game voice acting, where she’ll be voicing Hadya.

So, there you have it, that’s the currently announced voice cast for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While waiting for the game to release, take a look at some of our other handy Assassin’s Creed Mirage guides and content:

