AC Mirage’s Xbox store page once more raises concerns about “real gambling”

The Xbox store page for AC Mirage once again features a “real gambling” tag, though a similar listing was removed several months ago.

Following the 2022 Ubisoft Forward event that unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the game received its official Xbox store listing. All seemed well and good until people noticed the age rating marked AO for “Adults Only.” The rating, specifically, appeared because of a “real gambling” tag.

Ubisoft promptly responded, noting that store pages with the AO ESRB label were false – for one, the title hadn’t yet garnered a rating. The publisher additionally insisted “that no real gambling or lootboxes are present in the game.”

Xbox updated AC Mirage’s store page as a result. However, the latest update to the listing has fans concerned yet again.

“Real gambling” label returns to AC Mirage’s Xbox listing

During the recent PlayStation Showcase, Ubisoft announced the long-rumored October 2023 release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Of course, the game’s various store pages quickly received an update – but one player noticed something rather concerning. The US Xbox listing for Mirage once more makes mention of “Real Gambling/Paid Contests.” Reddit user Assured_Observer shared a screenshot of the page in the following post:

While many in the Reddit thread have pointed out that it’s likely a mistake given Ubisoft’s previous statements on the matter, others are using this as an opportunity to warn fans against preordering the new Assassin’s Creed title.

Setting aside the gambling concerns, since the game still lacks a rating, many remain skeptical of Ubisoft after the microtransaction drama that plagued AC Odyssey and AC Valhalla.

Both games launched with grind-based issues that incentivized in-game purchases, many of which were overly expensive. The hope is that AC Mirage won’t make the same mistakes, especially if Ubisoft is serious about leaving lootboxes out of the equation.