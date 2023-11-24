Assassin’s Creed: Mirage gets price slashed just in time for Black Friday

You can get $10 off Assassin’s Creed: Mirage at Walmart’s Black Friday sale, you can dive deep into the tale of Basim’s ascension in one of 2023’s biggest AAA games.

Step into the shadows and save $10 on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage for PlayStation 5 and Xbox this Black Friday. Walmart has slashed the usual $49.99 price down to just $40 for the action-adventure epic from Ubisoft.

Launching players into 9th century Baghdad during the game’s Golden Age, Mirage chronicles the origin story of fan-favorite Assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq. What begins as a street thief’s quest for truth and justice soon escalates into a deadly struggle spanning the entire city and beyond.

From bustling bazaars to the grand House of Wisdom library itself, the visuals and immersion promised here are second to none.

The compelling single-player story pays homage to the very first Assassin’s Creed game too – bringing Basim’s adventure full circle by the end.

Save 20% on Assassin’s Creed: Mirage this Black Friday

At $10 off, Walmart’s Black Friday deal makes Mirage hard for any Assassin’s Creed fan to turn down. Just don’t delay until it’s too late – Walmart’s sale ends November 28. Render yourself invisible in the crowds and save a bundle on this fantastic offer.

