Ubisoft officially reveals Assassin’s Creed Mirage following artwork leak

Ubisoft has treated fans to an official Assassin’s Creed Mirage reveal following an artwork leak; more information will surface at Ubisoft Forward.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which allegedly bore the codename of Rift, entered the public consciousness several months ago due to a Bloomberg report.

According to the publication, the project began as DLC, then spawned into something greater with AC Valhalla’s Basim assuming the role of protagonist.

Recent AC Mirage reports claim the adventure will take place late in 9th Century Baghdad during the Anarchy at Samarra period.

And, apparently, this particular entry will set aside the brand’s RPG mechanics to revisit more basic gameplay systems from older installments.

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage reveal comes amid many leaks

Earlier today, September 1, leaked images began circulating on the web that effectively confirmed the new Assassin’s Creed will indeed bear the Mirage subtitle.

Ubisoft moved to take down as many of the leaked art pieces as possible with DMCA notices but the cat was already out of the bag.

The publisher has since confirmed the game’s existence by unleashing official key art adorned with the Assassin’s Creed Mirage logo.

Based on the artwork above, Mirage certainly looks as though it will take place in an Arabic locale. The Hidden Blade-wielding Assassin appears to be a young Basim Ibn Ishaq, too.

Ubisoft plans to fully reveal Assassin’s Creed Mirage next week during its Ubisoft Forward stream. The broadcast will air on Saturday, September 10 at 12:00 PM PT.

Details on what else will appear at the event remain unknown, though the publisher previously teased “never-before-seen news, gameplay, reveals, and more.”

Still, it stands to reason that projects such as Skull & Bones, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, and the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake may feature in some capacity.