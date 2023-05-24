Assassin’s Creed Mirage October release date confirmed

A new trailer debuted during the PlayStation Showcase confirms Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release in October 2023.

Ubisoft unveiled Assassin’s Creed Mirage in 2022, promising an adventure that would star AC Valhalla’s character Basim. While the publisher released details piecemeal, leaks and rumors offered quite a bit of insight about the title.

One rumor, in particular, recently claimed the adventure would hit store shelves for PC and consoles this fall. That much was confirmed during Sony’s May 2023 PlayStation Showcase.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release in October

It’s official, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is slated to launch on October 12 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

The trailer unleashed during PlayStation Showcase revealed that Basim’s adventure does indeed mark a return to form for the series. Basim wields a Hidden Blade, with a certain finger missing, and will carefully plan out how best to approach assassination targets.

