Who made Apex Legends?

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale titles in the genre, but who made the game, and when was it originally released?

Over the years, Apex Legends has developed a huge community of dedicated players who love taking each other on with the wide variety of guns, maps, and characters available.

To keep the gameplay fresh, every three months a huge seasonal update introduces new content to the game, which always involves a brand new Legend and a set of exciting additions.

However, with the majority of players focusing on the gameplay, it’s easy to forget the developer who created Apex Legends and continues to support the title in 2021.

Who created Apex Legends?

Apex Legends was created by triple-A game development studio Respawn Entertainment and is still supported by the company to this day, with seasonal updates released every three months.

Originally founded back in 2010 by Jason West and Vince Zampella, Respawn was purchased by EA in 2017 and has gone on to create a set of critically acclaimed titles.

These include the Titanfall franchise, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, and of course Apex Legends.

When was Apex Legends released?

Originally released all the way back on February 4, 2019, Apex Legends is now approaching its third anniversary – and the battle royale is still drawing in new players.

With 19 characters, four BR maps, countless weapons, and plenty of cosmetics to unlock, there’s never been a better time to start playing.

The recently released Season 11 added the new Legend Ash to the roster as well as the tropical Storm Point map. With so much new content, it’s obvious Respawn is dedicated to making Apex better with every update and keeping players interested.