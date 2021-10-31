Apex Legends dev dismisses secret Gibraltar buff claims for Season 11

An Apex Legends dev has shut down claims that Gibraltar has been given an unannounced buff in Season 11 after some players thought they’d spotted a change to his dome.

Apex Legends Season 11: Escape is right around the corner, bringing a brand-new map in the form of Storm Point, as well as adding Titanfall’s Ash as a new legend, and the long-awaited arrival of the C.A.R SMG.

In addition to all the new content, Respawn Entertainment have also made some much-needed changes to the current cast of characters – including buffs for Wattson and nerfs to Octane’s jump pad.

With gameplay of the new changes doing the rounds ahead of its official launch, some players are suggested that Gibraltar would be buffed and that Respawn hadn’t announced it.

Upon seeing some of the new changes in action, Complexity Gaming’s Anthony ‘Apryze’ Andrade suggested that Gibby’s Dome of Protection had been increased in size – especially vertically.

Some Apex fans ran with that and spread the rumor across social media that the devs had buffed the popular legend but decided not to say anything. Naturally, some fans doubted the claim, suggesting that players were seeing a change that simply wasn’t there.

One fan decided to go right to someone who would know – Respawn’s John ‘JayBiebs‘ Larson – for an answer. “This is fake news,” the associate live balance designer said, much to the relief of some players.

This is fake news — John Larson | JayBiebs (@RSPN_JayBiebs) October 29, 2021

Some fans quizzed Larson for more details, asking if the supposed change was maybe tested and scrapped, but they didn’t get an answer.

Respawn have already updated their patch notes a few times after some changes were not listed in the first version – including the nerf to Octane’s jump pad – so other changes could appear before Season 11 goes live. But there won’t be one for Gibby.