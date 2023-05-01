Apex Legends Weapon Mastery system explained: Rewards, trials and more

Season 17 of Apex Legends will feature a new Weapon Mastery system for the first time in the game’s history. Here’s everything you need to know about how it works, and what rewards you can earn.

Along with a new Legend, Ballistic, Season 17 will also introduce a new weapon mastery system. Being a new long-term progression system in Apex, it won’t reset every season. Instead, it will remain forever throughout your time playing, so you can work to level up every weapon to the max.

Doing so will also earn you some rewards throughout the grind, including a legendary skin for the weapon at max level.

Here’s a complete rundown of the new weapon mastery system added in Apex Legends Season 17.

Respawn Entertainment The Kraber can one-shot an enemy with full shields with a headshot.

How does weapon mastery work in Apex Legends?

First, the new weapon mastery system in Apex Legends will be long-term and won’t reset each season. It’s a whole new progression system where all players start at level 1 on every weapon in Season 17.

When you inflict damage, get kills, knocks, headshots, and “fight with style” (as Respawn puts it), using a particular weapon, you will progress the weapon through the ranks. The XP can only be earned in public matches and not in the firing range.

Each weapon has 100 levels total, and every 20 levels, there will be a ‘trial’. You get a reward after completing each of these five trials.

Respawn Entertainment

Weapon mastery rewards in Apex Legends

The rewards from the new mastery system include:

A guaranteed Legendary skin for each weapon via a Legendary Apex Weapon Pack when you finally master it or upon reaching level 100.

Banner frames

Performance trackers

Weapon-specific mastery level badges

If all skins are already obtained, you are provided with equivalent crafting materials in return.

What are weapon trials in Apex?

Weapon trials are specific challenges you must complete with each weapon for a reward. You unlock a trial at each 20 levels of the mastery progress.

Some examples of trials include:

Down an enemy from 25 meters away while ADS.

Get 3 kills with the weapon while level 3 magazine is equipped in one match.

Final trial for Kraber is to land a 360 no scope

How long will it take to master weapons?

The target time to complete each mastery should be somewhere between 80 – 120 hours. It ultimately depends on how efficient and skilled you are at the game as the trials are very skill dependent.

So, there you have it — that’s how the new weapon mastery system will work in Apex Legends. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

