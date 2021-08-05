Wattson players call for buff in Apex Legends to counter Seer

Wattson players are calling for Respawn to buff the Static Defender’s Ultimate so she can counter the brand new Legend Seer.

Season 10 of Apex Legends has finally arrived and there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the game, with big Warzone streamers even deciding to try out Respawn’s popular BR.

Despite this, as always, not everyone in the Apex player base is satisfied with the current power level of their main Legend.

This is especially true for Wattson mains, who have criticized how strong the new character Seer is at release compared to the Static Defender.

In order to balance both Legends, a set of Apex players have come up with a solution that involves a buff to Wattson Ultimate ability.

Wattson players call for Ultimate buff to counter Seer

Ever since the Emergence update went live, players have been labeling Seer as overpowered and broken.

Thanks to his heartbeat sensor and AOE detection Ultimate, the Ambush Master is always aware of the location of nearby enemies.

Well, a set of players have created a thread on the Apex Legends subreddit, showcasing that Wattson’s Ultimate does not block or cancel any of Seer’s abilities.

According to them, a buff to rectify this would make Wattson the perfect counter to the brand new Recon Legend and potentially boost her popularity in the meta.

Considering Seer’s Ultimate is a throwable device, it’s certainly a possibility for Respawn to make a change to how it interacts with Wattson’s Interception Pylon.

There’s been a lot of back and forth within the community recently over Wattson’s current power level and whether she even needs any changes.

So, a small buff like this could be the perfect middle-ground in making the Static Defender a direct counter to the Ambush Master himself.

We’ll have to see if any devs reply to the thread with any thoughts on the topic, but for now, it seems as if Wattson mains will have to settle with her current position in the meta.