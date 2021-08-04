Apex Legends pro Snip3down explains why Seer is “broken” already

Apex Legends Season 10 is finally here, which means players have been busy getting to grips with Seer – the game’s latest Legend. However, a number of pro players believe the new Recon character is broken.

Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence has introduced plenty of new content for fans to delve into. While many players will still be getting to grips with the devastatingly powerful Rampage LMG and landing at the new POIs, the most eagerly awaited addition is that of Seer.

This new Legend comes kitted out with micro-drones that enable him to locate and ambush his enemies. Gaining intel on enemy positions has always been integral in any battle royale game, but Seer takes this to the next level.

Advertisement

Despite only just being released, TSM Snip3down believes Seer is overpowered.

TSM Snip3down’s thoughts on Seer

The main area of concern comes from Seer’s Tactical Ability, which enables players to summon micro-drones that emit a blast that interrupts and reveals enemies. If that wasn’t enough, his Passive ability can also mark enemy squads behind walls and reveal them to all allied squad members.

“Why would you see that? That should be just a one…oh my god, that’s a joke,” said TSM Snip3down as his team converged on the revealed player. “All I know is that I have a Prowler and wallhacks x10.” Snip3down then proceeded to use Seer’s tactical to effortlessly tag enemies and use this information to pick up five kills with relative ease.

Advertisement

“It’s literally a Crypto drone without having to use a Crypto drone. I could write a five-page Google doc right now on why this character is broken. Well, I find my new main I guess,” said Snip3down.

The TSM pro also noted how quick Seer’s Ultimate charges compared to other Legends in the game, which provides players with even more enemy information.

Related News

When asked how valuable Seer is to current team comps Snip3down stated “I can literally spin in a circle and have a Crypto drone telling me if there are enemies in the location and how many teams.”

Advertisement

Whether Respawn will nerf Seer in an upcoming patch remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll likely want to run this OP Recon character if you wish to get an advantage over your foes.