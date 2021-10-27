Apex Legends support badges removed from everyone without warning

A huge number of Apex Legends players have reported that their support badges have disappeared from their cosmetics pages as a widespread bug appears to have affected them all.

Just like other battle royales, Respawn Entertainment has given players a way to stand out from the crowd with their tracker badges and banners. These items are shown to other players when you win a game or eliminate them, so some players take great care and attention to picking the ones they show off.

In addition to showing off just how good of an Apex player you are, Respawn have also joined the fight for different social and cultural movements, issuing badges for Pride Month, Suicide Awareness, Stop Asian Hate, and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advertisement

Many players are proud to display these badges on their banner, but as of October 26, they appear to have disappeared into thin air.

What happened to Apex Legends support badges?

A number of players have reported the issue across social media, asking if it was an intentional move by the developers or not and if the badges have been removed for good.

Read More: Apex Legends dev shut downs concerns over Storm Point loot pool

With it just happening out of the blue, it appears to be a widespread bug that is affecting the badges, rather than an actual change.

One player, Apex Legends subreddit moderator SDCored, suggested that the badges have likely disappeared due to the way they’re tagged in the game’s code. “The game isn’t able to verify the player owns any of the badges in that group so no one has them,” they said, pointing out that no other badges have been removed previously.

Advertisement

Will Apex’s support badges come back?

Some players have noted that they contacted EA Support to see if they had any insight into what happened, only to be told that the forthcoming update for Season 11: Escape may have messed things up.

With all the support that Respawn has put into backing the social and cultural movements, they’ll likely restore the badges before long rather than binning them for good.