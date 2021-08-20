Warzone streamers already dominating in Apex Legends: Nickmercs, CouRage, more

Apex Legends competitive scene is seeing incredible numbers, as more Warzone favorites drop into Respawn’s futuristic shooter.

Apex Legends isn’t backing down when it comes to competition. Enjoying a new wave of players following Warzone’s controversial hacking epidemic, the Respawn-developed shooter is truly booming. Community favorites such as TimTheTatMan and NICKMERCS made the jump over too, retrofitting their talents in a fresh landscape.

Ranked play isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a festival of blood, sweat, and tears. After sweating it out in Ranked play, many are now starting to see the rewards.

In spite of their talent, there have been some bumps in the road along the way.

Masters in the making

NICKMERCS might be young in the Apex Legends pantheon, but his FPS skills aren’t wasted here. Reaping the benefits of increased Twitch figures too, the switch to the futuristic battle royale has ultimately paid off in spades. Squad member TimTheTatMan is seeing the same meteoric rise too, but possibly for the wrong reasons. Known to have more of a comedic role in his squad, his continued blunders are still admirable to enjoy.

Enough is enough it seems, as NICKMERCS has taken it upon himself to chase the coveted Masters rank himself. Since a rocky stream on August 9, the streamer hasn’t teamed up in the Outlands with Tim. Opting to chase his grand prize with cloakzy and 72hrs, the highly sought-after title is now his to display.

Playing through to 5 AM and running off the high of victory, NICKMERCS simply said: “Well, holy sh*t”.

Taking matters to next level, CouRage has climbed up the rank of Apex Predator. Achieving this impressive title is a mean feat, respected by the Apex community. Calling out his doubters via Twitter, CouRage wasn’t mincing words when it came to outlying his fight to the top.

On the back of criticisms that he may have been carried for his teammates, NICKMERCS was quick to add some spice to the mixture. “Still low key carried tho I love you,” the FaZe streamer said in response.

Apex. Fucking. Predator. To the thousands of people who have tweeted me I got carried and that I’m not good enough to get Predator, you’re all trash. Spend more time getting better at the game instead of chirpin’ Solo/Duo queue ONLY to Predator. GG! pic.twitter.com/dkk5Y2eyzL — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 19, 2021

CouRage was equally as fast to dismiss any notions of his skill not making the cut. Hitting back with a breakdown of his methods of success, overall CouRage was happy to be sharing the arena with many talented players.

Nah, I learned from them last season. Got thrown right into the mix of Predator lobbies. Helped me learn much faster, solo queue from D2 to Masters then solo duo Masters to Predator! Agree to disagree, my brother. We’re all going to be thriving in Predator soon. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 19, 2021

The ultimate marathon

While these Warzone pros are translating well into Apex Legends, they’ve still got some pretty stiff competition. Joining them in the Apex hall of fame, Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ defied sleep and hunger in a gargantuan 54-hour stream.

Taking himself to the ranks of Apex Predator in an insane effort with a few quick breaks, viewers were astonished by Timmy’s determination and focus to set himself apart from his rivals. Diamond took up the majority of his stream, eating away at 48 hours of his time. The slog was definitely worth it in the end.

Season 10 of Apex Legends is underway, with new Legends and rewards to seek out.

It’s only a matter of time before more creators join the big leagues.