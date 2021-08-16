iiTzTimmy draws over 100k Twitch viewers with solo Bronze-to-Predator Apex Legends stream

Streamer Timmy ‘iiTzTimmy’ Ann has been live for roughly two straight days doing a solo run from Bronze to Predator in Apex Legends, and he’s breaking all sorts of personal Twitch milestones during the grueling marathon.

A combination of water, Red Bull, and stream’s energy has gotten iiTzTimmy through more than 45 hours of grinding Apex solo queue and he’s quickly nearing his ultimate goal.

The 21-year-old streamer has previously dipped his toes in pro Apex play before, so he knows what it takes to compete among some of the best in the game.

But streamers usually have trusted friends to fill out the rest of the squad to help them climb up the ranks. Not Timmy. He’s going at it solo and has been making a ton of headway.

The Bronze-to-Pred challenge has been premium content from the popular Twitch streamer, and he’s been beating a ton of personal bests along the way.

At one point Timmy had overcome the insane feat of attracting more than 100,000 viewers to his channel. His previous best was 47,874 peak viewers during his Rust stream in early July, according to Sully Gnome.

iiTzTimmy has over 13.5 million followers on Twitch and they’ve been showing up in droves. But it’s been a mad dash to the finish line as the hours have been weighing on the streamer, who’s made significant progress in his endeavor.

Update: Timmy has hit Master now, playing only Solo, in just under 50 hours straight of streaming. And he's still going for Predator 😅 pic.twitter.com/HIdL4SiOSK — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 16, 2021

Just a few matches in, he was able to jump from Bronze all the way up to Platinum. It wasn’t long after where iiTzTimmy was already gunning down the barrel of Masters, where he’s on the precipice of achieving his goal.

Though he’s had to restart his stream a couple of times, he’s still kept the same title intact with the same ultimate goal of getting to Predator in one session.

He’s been awake for around 50 hours at the time of writing, and it’ll be interesting to see if he manages to pull off the Bronze-to-Pred Apex Legends challenge.