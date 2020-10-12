 Six tips and tricks to find the real Mirage in Apex Legends - Dexerto
Apex Legends

Six tips and tricks to find the real Mirage in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Oct/2020 10:06

by Connor Bennett
mirage in apex legends
Respawn/EA

Mirage

Spotting the real Mirage after he’s popped his decoys can be a real pain in Apex Legends, but some players have got six tricks that will make life much easier.

As each legend has their own unique abilities and quirks, mastering them as your main character does require plenty of time and effort. Being able to master fighting against them, and throwing out perfect counters, can be even tricker. 

There are plenty of tricks that go into countering abilities like Wraith’s portal or Bangalore’s smoke, but when it comes to Mirage, he might the trickiest of all the characters to counter. 

The bamboozling legend can quite easily escape a dangerous situation thanks to his decoys, leaving you and your teammates pretty confused. However, there are six simple ways that you can spot the real Mirage amid the fakes. 

Respawn Entertainment
Mirage’s heirloom is part of his tells.

They come from Reddit user Forexz’s informative video, showing off the six small signs to look out for when Mirage summons his decoys and tries to get away. 

There are simple things like watching which Mirage flickers longest, listening for footsteps, and seeing which one has a second gun on their back as they try to run around amid the confusion. 

On top of that, you can also see the real Mirage if they have his heirloom equipped. Like the holstered gun giveaway, the trophy will appear on Mirage’s back, thus revealing the real legend amid the impostors. 

  1. Track Mirage’s emitter light when he activates the ability. 
  2. Watch the light flicker as he runs. The real Mirage will flicker longest.
  3. Listen for footsteps. The real mirage is the only one to make noise.
  4. Look for a holstered weapon on his back. The real Mirage is the only one with one.
  5. Look for the Heirloom on his back. The real Mirage is the only one to have the trophy there.
  6. Use aim assist on console. You’ll feel a slight slowing in the aim assist when looking at the real one.

How to find the real Mirage in a few easy steps | Read Description in the comments (Headphones recommended) from apexlegends

Console players also have a slight advantage as using aim assist will also reveal the real Mirage. When you aim at the legend, the aim assist will slow ever so slightly when you’re aiming at the real one. 

While these might seem like tips that are hard to follow during a fight, if you put time and effort into memorizing them, it becomes rather easy to spot the tells. 

Respawn might tweak a few things in the future to make Mirage an ever better trickster, but for now, you may as well use these tells to your advantage.

Insane CGI Apex Legends video brings Bloodhound to life

Published: 11/Oct/2020 11:54

by Joe Craven
Bloodhound crouching in shrubbery
GoldenLane Studios/Reddit: DPotatoManiac/Respawn

Bloodhound

One dedicated Apex Legends fan and filmmaker has shared an incredible CGI short video, introducing the Technological Tracker Bloodhound. 

Community creations have become a common sight in the Apex Legends fan base, with players of Respawn’s Titanfall battle royale regularly sharing their cosplays, artwork and more.

This video falls into the ‘more’ category, and takes the form of an introductory video for Bloodhound, one of the game’s original legends. Bloodhound has never hit the heights of a Wraith or Gibraltar, but has been a fairly solid option throughout Apex Legends’ six seasons.

Bloodhound skin in Apex Legends with Twitch Prime logo
Respawn/EA
Bloodhound has been a staple of Apex Legends since its release back in February of 2019.

The incredible video creation comes by way of CGI animator at GoldenLane Studios. Their Reddit username is ‘DPotatoManiac‘, and they shared their work to the game’s subreddit on October 10. It has since garnered insane praise, amassing nearly 50,000 upvotes in less than 12 hours.

A cinematic introduction to the Technological Tracker, the video sweeps over Apex Legends’ plush environment and shows Bloodhound taking out enemies with their trademark stealth. Hidden in the bushes, stalking their prey, the video provides a terrifying look at what makes Bloodhound such a formidable legend.

The creation blew the minds of many Redditors, and even garnered praise from Respawn Entertainment. Like us, they appeared stunned at what one fan was able to produce purely out of love of the game.

Principal animator Moy Parra said: “That was outstanding!!! Thank you so much for sharing this. I can appreciate the amount of work that went into creating this piece, it turned out GREAT!” Similarly, Ryan Rigney, Respawn’s Director of Communications, commented: “You’re insane. Actually mind-blown by how sick this is.”

The video’s creator, whose real name is Slava Alekseev, said: “Thank you so much for your support guys! I never expected to see even a fraction of the attention the previous post got. The Apex community is the best.” Videos like this are one of the main reasons it is.