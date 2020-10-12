Six tips and tricks to find the real Mirage in Apex Legends - Dexerto

Spotting the real Mirage after he’s popped his decoys can be a real pain in Apex Legends, but some players have got six tricks that will make life much easier.

As each legend has their own unique abilities and quirks, mastering them as your main character does require plenty of time and effort. Being able to master fighting against them, and throwing out perfect counters, can be even tricker.

There are plenty of tricks that go into countering abilities like Wraith’s portal or Bangalore’s smoke, but when it comes to Mirage, he might the trickiest of all the characters to counter.

The bamboozling legend can quite easily escape a dangerous situation thanks to his decoys, leaving you and your teammates pretty confused. However, there are six simple ways that you can spot the real Mirage amid the fakes.

They come from Reddit user Forexz’s informative video, showing off the six small signs to look out for when Mirage summons his decoys and tries to get away.

There are simple things like watching which Mirage flickers longest, listening for footsteps, and seeing which one has a second gun on their back as they try to run around amid the confusion.

On top of that, you can also see the real Mirage if they have his heirloom equipped. Like the holstered gun giveaway, the trophy will appear on Mirage’s back, thus revealing the real legend amid the impostors.

Track Mirage’s emitter light when he activates the ability. Watch the light flicker as he runs. The real Mirage will flicker longest. Listen for footsteps. The real mirage is the only one to make noise. Look for a holstered weapon on his back. The real Mirage is the only one with one. Look for the Heirloom on his back. The real Mirage is the only one to have the trophy there. Use aim assist on console. You’ll feel a slight slowing in the aim assist when looking at the real one.

Console players also have a slight advantage as using aim assist will also reveal the real Mirage. When you aim at the legend, the aim assist will slow ever so slightly when you’re aiming at the real one.

While these might seem like tips that are hard to follow during a fight, if you put time and effort into memorizing them, it becomes rather easy to spot the tells.

Respawn might tweak a few things in the future to make Mirage an ever better trickster, but for now, you may as well use these tells to your advantage.