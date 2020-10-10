 Respawn clarify FPS rumors for Apex Legends on next-gen consoles - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Respawn clarify FPS rumors for Apex Legends on next-gen consoles

Published: 10/Oct/2020 9:56

by Bill Cooney
Apex legends FPS cap next gen consoles
Respawn Entertainment/Xbox

Share

Apex Legends design director Jason McCord has clarified comments about a possible FPS cap on next-gen consoles, explaining that he wasn’t actually referring to next-gen consoles.

FPS means “frames per second” and represents how many times your screen refreshes over a second. Generally, the rule for most games is higher FPS = smoother movement and graphics in-game.

Advertisement

Both the Series X and PS5 will be able to support games up to 120 FPS, double the amount from the previous generation of consoles, but not all games will be able to take advantage.

When an Apex player asked if Apex will be locked at 60fps on both next-gen machines or if the frame rate will be uncapped, McCord replied: “Nope. Locking the game on consoles lets us give a more consistent framerate for the lower-end machines.”

Advertisement

This response implied that there would still remain an FPS cap on next-gen consoles too, to keep performance fair and consistent across the board. Most likely at 60 FPS.

However, after this news, and noticeable disappointment from players who were looking forward to next-gen optimizations, McCord has clarified, saying he misread and wasn’t specifically referring to next-gen.

“I didn’t mean anything for next-gen. We haven’t announced anything. I misread the context here because it was referring to a previous Tweet that I didn’t see.”

Advertisement

This means that there’s still a chance of next-gen optimizations for Apex Legends. Even with a capped 60 FPS, console players, especially those on the lower-end versions of PS4 and Xbox One, often complain of framerate drops in gameplay. The PS5 and Xbox Series X should do a much better job of keeping things at a consistent 60 FPS.

In fact if Apex is able to keep framerate drops from happening, we’d wager being able to keep things going at a steady 60 frames a second would be a significantly more noticeable upgrade for many players than making it able to go all the way up to 120.

All that being said, Respawn’s battle royale is still doing well with a loyal community of fans, and it will look to keep things going as players eventually start to move to new consoles to play through Season 7.

Advertisement
Apex Legends

Shroud says Apex Legends is still the best BR despite one major issue

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:32

by Jacob Hale
Shroud on Apex Legends
Twitch: shroud / Respawn Entertainment

Share

shroud

Twitch streamer and FPS extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has mastered any shooter that comes his way, but believes Apex Legends is still the best battle royale, despite having one key issue with it.

Throughout the game’s existence, shroud has frequently had an on/off relationship with it, at times clearly in love with it before falling back on other games to keep things fresh.

Advertisement

This is somewhat dissimilar to a lot of the top streamers, who will stick to one game almost permanently until something new comes out, as we’ve seen with the likes of Fortnite and Warzone.

As more of a variety streamer, shroud likes to share the love, but has now returned to the Apex grind once again.

Advertisement
Caustic Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Aftermarket brought a number of changes to Apex Legends including a new LTM, Caustic heirloom, Legend balancing, and more.

During an October 8 Twitch stream, shroud was asked if he’s enjoying grinding Respawn’s battle royale once again — and he clearly was.

“Apex is, by far, still the best BR,” he said, clearly not even entertaining the idea that there’s any better on the market. That’s not to say he thinks it’s perfect though, and did mention what his main gripe with the game was.

“I don’t want to ruin their work or anything, but people expect updates faster, and they don’t deliver it that quickly. But Apex is still the best BR, regardless of their speed of content.”

Advertisement

Shroud also goes on to mention that he’s really enjoying the new Flashpoint LTM, which sees healing items removed in favor of healing “zones,” where you can go to regen both health and shields.

Clearly, shroud is loving life on Apex once again since the start of the Aftermarket event, and if updates came a little quicker we could maybe see the former CS pro make it his main game on a more permanent basis.