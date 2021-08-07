Respawn confirm Seer nerfs after new Apex legend dominates Season 10 meta

Seer has taken Apex Legends Season 10 by storm. The newest Legend to drop into the Apex Games is maybe a bit too strong though, having dominated the meta since his launch. Respawn are going to tone that back with some urgent nerfs.

Seer didn’t take long to turn the Apex Legends meta on its head.

The newly-released Recon Legend has basically overtaken the game ⁠— and not just because he’s the new guy. His best-in-class intel gathering has rocketed him up the tier list in the eyes of pros and casuals alike.

Why would you play Bloodhound or Crypto when Seer exists? That’s been the overarching question over Season 10’s launch, and it’s one Respawn is ready to answer.

Travis Nordin, the designer behind Seer, admitted the Legend has launched with more power than intended in Apex Legends. So, they’re giving him a tune-up in an “upcoming patch” in potentially days, not weeks until the mid-season update.

“Seer has launched strong, which was the hope. He’s also brought a lot of new gameplay elements to the game (HP bars, interrupt), which has driven a lot of discussion with players, which is great to see,” Nordin said during an August 6 Reddit AMA.

“With that being said [he] is probably a bit too strong at the moment and will receive some balance updates in an upcoming patch.”

While Respawn intended for Seer to be good, they didn’t want him to be broken. They wanted him to be a long-term pick, not just one “where they were picked a lot in the first week and then they fall into obscurity.”

Seer is “probably a bit strong at the moment and will [be] receiving some balance updates in an upcoming patch.” – Seer’s gameplay engineer. pic.twitter.com/ypNVX3o1Z1 — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) August 6, 2021

Players shouldn’t expect “fundamental changes” to Seer’s kit. However, unnecessary power like the flashbang on his tactical will be removed.

“I will say that the flash on hit ended up being way more than intended and we will be removing that aspect entirely from the ability,” Nordin said.

Respawn are also planning on adjusting the readability of Seer’s kit so you can clearly distinguish your ally’s abilities from the 19 other Seers on the map.

“We were aiming to differentiate the enemy/allied Seer abilities with the addition of the red tinting applied to the VFX. I know readability has come up a few times with the VFX for Seer, and we’re going to be taking a look at them to see what can be done to help with that,” he added.

We will keep you updated with the full list of Seer changes when they are pushed live in Apex Legends Season 10.