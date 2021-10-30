Respawn confirms Apex Legends Season 11 will finally bring back LTMs

Missed new limited-time modes (LTMs) in Apex Legends? Respawn have confirmed new LTMs will be coming in Apex Legends Season 11 ⁠— beyond what players got in recent seasons.

While the default battle royale is enjoyed by many, a lot of Apex Legends players love pushing the boundaries in the game’s various LTMs.

Respawn makes new ones ⁠— or brings back older ones ⁠— every season pretty regularly on top of the default experiences.

However, Apex Legends hasn’t had a new, proper LTM since the War Games event in Season 8.

While the Genesis event in Season 9 brought back the original Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, the War Games LTM properly shook up the way Apex was meant to be played with a bunch of different gimmicks.

Shadow Royale made its return in Season 10 in time for Halloween, but Apex Legends players are itching for something new.

Developer Steven Ferreira has confirmed new Apex Legends LTMs will be coming in Season 11 ahead of its November 2 release.

“Yes, I’m not going to spoil what they are, but yes, we will get more limited-time modes and events this season. For sure,” he said in an interview during the Season 11 launch.

The specifics weren’t revealed, but Apex Legends players can look forward to new and unique experiences in-game ⁠— maybe even tinkering with the new Storm Point map or changing up Arenas.

There’s also hope they will be more regular rotations. Instead of an Apex Legends LTM or two a season, players want Respawn to bring back a roster of the game’s best.

With the arsenal they’ve built out over the last two years, there’s very few choices players won’t love.