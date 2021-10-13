Apex Legends Shadow Royale 2021: When is the LTM coming back?

Now that spooky season has begun in Apex Legends, when can we expect the fan-favorite Shadow Royale LTM to return?

If there’s one month in the Apex Legends content calendar that gets players excited, it’s October, and this year is no different.

With the Monsters Within Halloween event kicking off on October 12, the community has been enjoying completing challenges, collecting scary cosmetics, and jumping into the new ‘Encore’ Arenas map.

However, despite all of these incredible additions, the beginning of the event is missing the Shadow Royale LTM that is immensely popular among players.

While the mode isn’t available at the beginning of Monsters Within, we do know when it will arrive – and there isn’t too long to wait.

When is Shadow Royale coming back to Apex Legends?

The Shadow Royale LTM will go live in Apex Legends on October 26, 2021, and will be available to play until November 2, 2021.

As this year’s Monsters Within update has arrived a week earlier than the previous year’s Fight or Fright Halloween event, the addition of Shadow Royale has been delayed slightly.

Instead of adding the LTM into the game as soon as the patch rolled out, Respawn is holding back the LTM until the final week of the event.

It’s worth noting that there are already daily challenges in-game requiring players to complete objectives in the LTM, but they are impossible to complete before Shadow Royale arrives.

Despite Respawn confirming that Shadow Royale will arrive later on in the Monsters Within event, some players are disappointed they can’t jump into the LTM sooner.

It’s obvious the devs want to keep the mode exclusive by limiting its availability to a week. While this will be frustrating for some, it’s important to make the most of the LTM while it lasts and complete all of the objectives before it’s removed for another year.

