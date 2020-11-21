Respawn confirm fix coming for Apex Legends invalid token error - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment appear to, finally, have a fix for Apex Legends’ pesky Invalid Token error message that ruins has outright stopped some players being able to play at all.

Since launching back in February of 2019, Apex Legends has had its fair share of annoying bugs and error codes. From Loba’s bracelet not working to the infamous Code Leaf error, there has been bumps along the way.

The developers, Respawn, have tried, across numerous updates, to root out the issues. They’ve succeeded in getting rid of some, but not all of them.

That includes the annoying Invalid Token error that has been appearing for a number of seasons, but most prominently in Season 6, and still in Season 7. The error message became increasingly prevalent after the Aftermarket event in Season 6, preventing players from getting into games.

However, there appears to be a change on the horizon, as Respawn Entertainment look set to finally make the long-standing error a thing of the past.

The developers updated their public Trello board to show that they’ve got a fix coming in a future patch for the error. It had previously been labeled that they were “investigating” the issue and looking for a fix. Now, the issue is marked as “Coming in future patch.”

Sadly, there is no date mentioned for when said patch would be rolled out, just that a fix is finally coming – much to the excitement of Apex fans who are still having annoying run-ins with the ongoing problem.

On top of the Invalid Token error, the devs have also got fixes for the issue with placing Rampart’s ultimate on a Trident, Octane’s Jump Pad taking away the ability to jump afterwards, as well as some Steam-only issues.

Again, sadly, no expected release date for the update is mentioned on the Trello board, but given that they’ve got different issues ongoing rectified, Respawn will likely to get the fixes out to the live servers sooner rather than later.