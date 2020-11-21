 Respawn confirm fix coming for Apex Legends invalid token error - Dexerto
Respawn confirm fix coming for Apex Legends invalid token error

Published: 21/Nov/2020 16:35

by Connor Bennett
Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment appear to, finally, have a fix for Apex Legends’ pesky Invalid Token error message that ruins has outright stopped some players being able to play at all.

Since launching back in February of 2019, Apex Legends has had its fair share of annoying bugs and error codes. From Loba’s bracelet not working to the infamous Code Leaf error, there has been bumps along the way.

The developers, Respawn, have tried, across numerous updates, to root out the issues. They’ve succeeded in getting rid of some, but not all of them.

That includes the annoying Invalid Token error that has been appearing for a number of seasons, but most prominently in Season 6, and still in Season 7. The error message became increasingly prevalent after the Aftermarket event in Season 6, preventing players from getting into games. 

Respawn Entertainment
The error started showing up more and more after the Aftermarket event update.

However, there appears to be a change on the horizon, as Respawn Entertainment look set to finally make the long-standing error a thing of the past.

The developers updated their public Trello board to show that they’ve got a fix coming in a future patch for the error. It had previously been labeled that they were “investigating” the issue and looking for a fix. Now, the issue is marked as “Coming in future patch.”

Sadly, there is no date mentioned for when said patch would be rolled out, just that a fix is finally coming – much to the excitement of Apex fans who are still having annoying run-ins with the ongoing problem. 

Screenshot of a Trello card for the Apex Legends invalid/expired token error
Screenshot via Trello
A fix is coming for the Invalid Token error, but there’s no date set in stone.

On top of the Invalid Token error, the devs have also got fixes for the issue with placing Rampart’s ultimate on a Trident, Octane’s Jump Pad taking away the ability to jump afterwards, as well as some Steam-only issues. 

Again, sadly, no expected release date for the update is mentioned on the Trello board, but given that they’ve got different issues ongoing rectified, Respawn will likely to get the fixes out to the live servers sooner rather than later.

All gold loot locations on Olympus in Apex Legends

Published: 21/Nov/2020 11:05

by Connor Bennett
Gold Alternator in Apex Legends
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7

Gold items are a hot commodity in Apex Legends, and when it comes to Olympus, they are guaranteed to appear in three spots – but you might not always get what you want. 

It’s been a few weeks since Olympus joined the Apex Legends map rotation with the start of Season 7. Players have cemented their favorite drop spots, rotations, and items to use in that time as well.

Unlike its counterparts World’s Edge and Kings Canyon, the map in the sky doesn’t have any loot vaults or bunkers, so some players might assume that the loot isn’t as good on Olympus. Though, that’s not true.

There are some spots around the map where you can get some guaranteed gold weapons, similar to how Kings Canyon’s vaults operated. However, with these spots being accessible right from the drop, you should expect some company if you decide to head there.

apex legends season 7 gold loot
Respawn Entertainment
The Sentinel can be found as a gold weapon on Olympus.

Guaranteed Gold loot spots on Olympus in Apex Legends

In total, there are three spots around Olympus where you can get gold weapons. Unlike Kings Canyon’s bunkers, these spots don’t have a set weapon or item to find. Instead, they rotate what will be available on a game-by-game basis. 

These three spots are Oasis Cafe – which is a quick jump down the elevator shafts that sit inside the main Oasis location, Research Basin, and Elysium. 

Research Basin is, perhaps, the most contested drop of the three because you can rotate to Hammond Labs quickly, so watch out. Elysium has gold weapons that focus more on long-range fights, so you can grab one and quickly move on, rotating to somewhere like Grow Towers.

  • Oasis Cafe – Gold knockdown shield, Gold Havoc, Gold Alternator, Gold Wingman, Gold G7 Scout, Gold Sentinel
  • Research Basin – Gold Wingman, Gold G7 Scout, Gold barrel stabilizer 
  • Elysium – Gold knockdown shield, Gold Wingman, Gold Sentinel, Gold Armour
Map of the guranteed gold loot spots in Apex Legends Olympus map.
Dexerto/Respawn
These are the three locations where you can find guaranteed gold loot.

As noted, the items at these spots will rotate on a game-by-game basis, so don’t get locked in on grabbing, say, a gold Alternator every game. It won’t happen. 

However, knowing that these spots will have, at least, some of the best loot in the game available from the start should give you a leg up on opponents if you get out alive. So, get out there and become an Apex Champion.