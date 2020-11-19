 Where is Dizzy? Former NRG Apex Legends star missing from the internet - Dexerto
Where is Dizzy? Former NRG Apex Legends star missing from the internet

Published: 19/Nov/2020 6:59

by Andrew Amos
Dizzy playing Apex Legends for NRG Esports
Twitter: ApexLegends

dizzy

Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows was without a doubt the best Apex Legends player on the planet. The NRG star took over the esport and Twitch with his insane skills on King’s Canyon. However, he’s been totally silent on social media in 2020, leaving fans wondering about his return.

Dizzy was known for his antics in Apex Legends. Thousands flocked to his stream, as well as whatever pro event he was playing in, to watch him strut his stuff. He mopped up everyone he came across on King’s Canyon.

However, in 2020, the once-star of NRG has been silent across Twitch, Twitter, and the internet as a whole. While he was set to take off in a different direction in 2020, retiring from pro play in late 2019, many of his fans didn’t expect him to step back entirely.

Nearing on six months since the last time Dizzy made an appearance, when can we expect Dizzy to return?

 

Where is Dizzy?

Where Dizzy is, well no one really knows. There are some things we do know though. The last time Dizzy posted on social media was on July 5, sharing some Valorant clips on his Instagram.

The Apex Legends star decided to make the swap to Valorant pretty much instantly after it was announced and the closed beta launched.

However, he hasn’t really done much in that scene ⁠— he played in the T1 Invitational back in April, coming second to Brax’s squad. He also played in the Twitch Rivals Launch Showdown in June.

It comes after the 20-year-old said he was going to dedicate himself to his stream in 2020, after retiring from professional Apex Legends.

When did Dizzy last stream on Twitch?

He last streamed on June 28, playing a few variety games on stream. While he was more active in the first half of the year, since then, there’s been nothing but silence.

He still has nearly 800,000 followers on Twitch, despite making the transition to Valorant over his stomping ground of Apex Legends. He last streamed Apex in Dec. 2019, before swapping to CS:GO to prep himself for Valorant.

Dizzy doesn’t look set to return to Twitch any time soon.

When will Dizzy be back?

When Dizzy will be back no one really knows. He made no indication of returning any time soon in his last Twitter post on July 2, when he mourned the loss of popular streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein.

No matter if you followed Dizzy for Apex Legends, Valorant, or another reason entirely, he could randomly pop up sometime soon like he was doing sporadically back in June and July. However, his fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

Tfue is still trying to get Hamlinz to finally make his Twitch return

Published: 19/Nov/2020 5:28

by Andrew Amos
Twitter: TSM_Hamlinz / YouTube: Tfue

Hamlinz tfue

Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin was once one of the Kings of Twitch when Fortnite was taking off. However, the TSM star has fallen off the radar in the last 12 months. Fans are still holding out hope for his return though, and even Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is trying to push him back live.

Hamlinz and Tfue were at the top of Fortnite together back in 2018 and 2019. They duo’d numerous times, and their fanbases were heavily intertwined.

However, Tfue has gone on to bigger and better things, but Hamlinz has fallen off the radar. He hasn’t streamed in over six months, and it seems like the community is antsy for the “30 minute a month” streamer’s return.

TSM Hamlinz Social Media Silence
TSM Hamlinz
Hamlinz hasn’t streamed since March 2020, but his fans are trying to change that.

Tfue shared a conversation he recently had with Hamlinz on Twitter, with a few comments trying to nudge the TSM streamer to return to the platform.

“Bro you forgot to end your stream. I don’t know if you meant to,” Hamlinz said to Tfue after his November 17 broadcast.

Tfue came back with a tongue-in-cheek comment, but one that resonated with a lot of people in the Twitch community. “Bro you forgot to start yours,” he said in reply.

It comes after the Twitch community continues to rally behind Hamlinz to make his return to the platform. Hamlinz last streamed on March 17, 2020 ⁠— over six months ago. In the last 12 months, he has streamed a total of 105 hours ⁠— a far cry from numbers he was pulling in 2018.

While he was averaging over 10,000 viewers right up until the end, Hamlinz’s disappearance has worried fans. He hasn’t just been inactive on Twitch, but also across social media, Hamlinz has very rarely posted.

However, there is a chance that the TSM star could be returning to streaming. Hamlinz said in an October 26 tweet he was “feeling like [himself again].”

The streamer took some time off across 2019 to deal with personal issues. He was suffering health issues earlier in the year, and then his grandfather passed away later in the year. His grandmother was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I needed some time by myself to rekindle, get my thoughts together, and get myself together, because I’ve never lost anyone close,” he told fans in October.

While Hamlinz hasn’t locked in a return stream date yet, his fans are hoping it’ll be just around the corner. Better yet, he could come back alongside his old duo Daequan, and live it up like its the early days of Fortnite all over again.

That’s sure to get the fans excited again, if it ever ends up happening.