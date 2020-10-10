 What is the Apex Legends invalid token error on PS4 & Xbox? - Dexerto
Apex Legends

What is the Apex Legends invalid token error on PS4 & Xbox?

Published: 10/Oct/2020 19:52 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 20:13

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players are encountering consistent connection outages across the world that points to an “invalid token” for people trying to jump into a match on PlayStation 4 and Xbox.

In the days since the Aftermarket event patch, there’s been an increasing amount of reports from Apex fans who are getting stuck on the wrong side of a connection issue. After trying to load into servers, some people are getting faced with a message that reads: “connection rejected: invalid_token.”

This promptly shuts down their attempts to hop into the Arena, with some claiming to have gone days without a chance to play the game.

“My issue is that I haven’t seen anybody [talk] about this,” one user said. “Like nobody is actually aware that so many people can’t even get into a game.”

Respawn Entertainment
The Apex Legends community is finding a persistent connection error on PlayStation 4.

What is the ‘connection rejected: invalid_token’ error?

People from Canada, South Africa, the United States, and more have all logged a complaint without a fix in sight from Respawn, though there could be hope they’re aware of the issue.

Over at the Answers HQ support hub, EA Community Manager David has been noticing that “there’s a regional component to this issue,” but not much else was provided.

Of course, EA and Respawn head up Apex Legends queries often. Hopefully someone at the publisher will let the proper devs know about the spike in reports, if the devs aren’t already on the case.

Some have found a ‘workaround’ in South African regions, it could have something to do with restrictions on some people’s routers. The ‘fix’ doesn’t apply to everyone, but it could have some tips for those that need it.

EA Answers HQ
This doesn’t apply to every PS4 players’ situation, but it could be helpful for people working on a fix.

“I’ve been having problems with Apex ever since the cross-platform update,” one person wrote. “… I’m not exaggerating here, like EVERY single time I try loading into a match it kicks me back to the main menu and say ‘invalid token’ and this is happening every time it finds a match.”

As this continues to prevent Apex Legends players from getting into matches, expect Respawn to work on the issue on their end soon and provide updates, which we’ll then share here.

Apex Legends

Wraith’s ‘Naruto’ sprint is still in Apex Legends, with a catch

Published: 10/Oct/2020 13:47

by Calum Patterson
Wraith Naruto run in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Wraith

Wraith mains everywhere were in despair when Respawn revealed the new sprint animation for the Legend, removing the iconic ‘Naruto run’ as it became known. But, it’s actually still possible to get her old animation back in Apex Legends, with the right equipment.

The devs reasoning for changing Wraith’s sprint animation was simple: it allowed them to balance the character without actually changing any of her abilities. A full explanation is given in the Aftermarket patch notes.

Instead, Wraith simply becomes an easier target to hit when sprinting, as her hit-box area becomes more exposed, as opposed to the slouched over version previously.

The downside, is that it undoubtedly loses some of the ‘character’ which Apex Legends is known for with each of it’s playable Legends. In the name of balance, an individual trait has been lost.

Apex Legends Naruto run
Respawn Entertainment
You can get the old version back, sort of, by holding a grenade.

Not completely, however. It’s been discovered that Respawn may have forgotten to apply the new animation in all scenarios for Wraith, meaning that you can actually ‘glitch’ her back into her old running stance.

And, it’s incredibly simple to do. All you need is any throwable ordinance (a frag, arc star, thermite, etc.) and then sprint.

As shown below, thanks to u/ChuxMech, Wraith once again will lean over, making her hitbox as small as possible. Of course, it’s not the complete Naruto run, as one of her arms is held forward with the nade.

Aside from just bringing back her iconic run, this may actually give you a slight advantage when making your escape. After all, Respawn themselves clearly found the difference significant enough to warrant a change in the first place.

The bad news, is that the devs are likely already aware of this workaround to get Naruto Wraith back, and their next update is expected to drop this coming week, to fix this and a number of other issues since the Aftermarket Collection event update.