Powerful Valkyrie trick in Apex Legends allows you to spam her rockets

Apex Legends players have discovered a simple Valkyrie trick that allows the Winged Avenger to spam her rocket Tactical in gunfights.

Season 11 of Apex Legends is on the cusp of releasing and that means players are gearing up for all the new content that’s scheduled to arrive.

Although the announcement of the new Legend Ash has got the community on the edge of their seat, players are still discovering unique mechanics for older characters.

One of which is Valkyrie, who arrived in the Apex Games all the way back in Season 9 and has become massively popular among players due to her flying abilities and explosive Tactical.

While her rockets are incredibly fun to use, they can only be activated every 30 seconds. Well, that was until a player discovered a clever trick that reduces the cooldown to 6 seconds if you can get the timing correct.

Valkyrie rocket trick significantly reduces Tactical cooldown

Learning new tips & tricks for your main Legend is key if you’re looking to keep up with the competition and outplay your opponents. While a lot of these techniques can take plenty of practice, they’re incredibly powerful once fully mastered.

So, if you’re a fan of the Winged Avenger, Reddit user Particular_Mind7785 has a trick that’s definitely worth learning if you love firing her rockets down upon your foes.

As Valkyrie’s Tactical cooldown is based on how many rockets are fired at an opponent, using an Ultimate Accentlant immediately after the ability is used reduces the cooldown to 6 seconds, down from 30.

By using this cancellation trick, you do fire fewer rockets and therefore cover less of an area with your Tactical, but the reduced amount of rockets still deal a similar amount of damage and apply the slowing effects, so it’s well worth it.

Of course, in certain scenarios, covering a larger area with the rockets will always be the better option. However, when targeting isolated opponents, the massive cooldown reduction could be the difference-maker in a high-pressure gunfight.

Overall, it just adds more versatility to Valkyrie’s kit and allows her to use her rockets more liberally, without having to worry about the massive cooldown.