How to watch Post Malone’s Apex Legends Gaming For Love streams: Full schedule

Brad Norton . 1 hour ago

Lifelong gaming fan, music sensation, and occasional Twitch streamer Post Malone has announced his return to the platform. As part of a charitable ‘Gaming For Love’ event, the American singer is set to play Apex Legends for a good cause across multiple dates. Here’s how you can tune in.

Five months on from his iconic stream with Apex star iiTzTimmy, Post Malone is finally making his return. As a vocal fanatic for the Respawn Entertainment title, he’ll be playing none other than his favorite battle royale Apex Legends once again.

This time around it’s for a good cause. Each date is set to focus on multiple charities in effort to both raise awareness and money for their cause.

From when it all kicks off to where you can tune in, here’s all you need to know about Post Malone’s Gaming For Love Twitch streams.

Post Malone’s Apex Legends charity event: Stream & Schedule

Post Malone’s Twitch return is all locked in for Monday, July 18, 2022 with the first broadcast getting underway at 6PM PT. From there, the popular artist is set to stream three more times across the week, all with the same start time. It’s currently unclear just how long he’ll be streaming for each day, though it’s safe to expect at least a few hours of fun.

You can see the full list of dates below:

Monday, July 18

Wednesday, July 20

Friday, July 22

Sunday, July 24

Post Malone is set to stream each day from his very own Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Post Malone’s Apex Legends streams: Charities in focus

Throughout his week of streams on Twitch, Post Malone is looking to raise money for a number of charitable organizations.

Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way, and the Trevor Project are all set to be featured. It appears all donations to his Twitch channel throughout the event will be sent through to the respective charities.